LIPTON ENCOURAGES PARENTS TO SUMMER LIKE A KID AGAIN WITH RELEASE OF "STEAL MY SUNSHINE" T-PAIN COVER AND REFRESHING ICE(D) TEA POPS

Brand delivers on parents' desire for a fun, nostalgic summer after survey found more than three out of four parents agreed summers in their youth were filled with more "simple joys"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Lipton Iced Tea is putting a refreshing twist on seasonal classics to give parents what they crave: a throwback summer. Today's parents want a taste of those carefree youthful summers so much, nearly two-thirds of them would rather go back to their childhood summer than receive a promotion at work, and nearly half of parents would rather go back to their childhood summer for one week than win $1,000*. Starting today, Lipton Iced Tea is showing up for these parents, providing sweet nostalgic bliss with a refreshing remake of "Steal My Sunshine" from GRAMMY-winning artist and entrepreneur T-Pain, and an iced tea-twist on classic ice pops.

Refreshed Summer Bop

With 64% of parents reporting that they feel nostalgic for their youth when listening to 90s music*, Lipton is helping set the vibe right this summer by unveiling a cover of the 1999 summer hit "Steal My Sunshine," re-recorded by award-winning artist T-Pain. T-Pain and his new cover are featured in the brand's new summertime commercials, one of which can be viewed here, and begin airing nationally next week.

"Putting my own spin on 'Steal My Sunshine' was a lot of fun because it was THE summer track back in the day," said T-Pain. "As a busy parent myself, I know how special it is to be instantly transported back to those simpler summer days, and I'm happy to team up with Lipton Iced Tea to help parents do that."

Refreshed Ice Pop

Over three-fourths of parents agree that frozen pops take them back to sweet summer memories*, so Lipton is crafting its own limited run of the summer treats to help parents recreate one of their favorite summer moments. The all-new "Pops of Sunshine" are made from refreshing Lipton flavors, including Green Tea Citrus and Peach.

Now through Wednesday, June 28, parents across America have a chance to win the limited-edition frozen pops by following Lipton on Facebook and Instagram, and commenting their favorite throwback summer pastime. See rules here: https://www.liptonpromotion.com.

"Summer is primetime for iced tea, and as America's favorite tea brand, Lipton Iced Tea is ushering in the new season by spreading sunshine to parents who crave – and deserve – their own version of a summer break, no matter how big or small," said Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership. "With our introduction of T-Pain's reimagined take on the classic summer hit 'Steal My Sunshine,' and our refreshingly cool iced tea pops, we're paying homage to the carefree youthful summers of our past and giving our fans more of what they want – and need – this season."

Lipton Iced Tea is also rolling out refreshed packaging on bottles. Find the new look, same great taste at your local retailer. For more information about Lipton ready-to-drink iced tea, follow Lipton on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

*Data was collected during a May 2023 survey representative of parents in the U.S. by Morning Consult on behalf of PepsiCo.

About PepsiCo: PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About T-Pain: Since emerging in 2004, six-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, and songwriter T-Pain (born Faheem Rashad Najm) has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop, and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of the culture itself. T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100, and has sold out shows across multiple continents. The Tallahassee trailblazer's influence transcends generations in music and more; he shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, label head of his own independent Nappy Boy Entertainment, podcast host, expert drift driver, actor, and author. T-Pain's acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers is out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment, featuring features creative covers including Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come," Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" Dr. Hook's "Sharing The Night Together," Sam Smith's "Stay With Me," Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey," Frank Sinatra's "That's Life" ft. NandoSTL, and Black Sabbath's "War Pigs." His Escape from Wiscansin: The Invasion live dates recently kicked off with his 2nd Annual Wiscansin Fest in Milwaukee, WI, featuring performances by T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Afroman, Ambré, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia, and more, and will continue to Chicago, Denver, Washington, New York City, Boston, and Atlanta.

The all-new "Pops of Sunshine" are made from refreshing Lipton flavors, including Green Tea Citrus and Peach.

This summer, Lipton Iced Tea is putting a refreshing twist on seasonal classics to give parents what they crave: a throwback summer.

