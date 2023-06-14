MULTIPLYING GOOD ANNOUNCES NEW CEO, BENITA FITZGERALD MOSLEY

Multiplying Good Board of Governors selects next generation of leadership with appointment of Benita Fitzgerald Mosley as CEO

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplying Good, the nation's leading nonprofit focused on fueling personal growth and leadership through public service, announced the immediate appointment of Benita Fitzgerald Mosley as CEO, ushering in a new era of leadership within the organization. She will succeed current CEO Hillary Schafer who will move into a leadership role on the Board of Governors.

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley named new CEO of Multiplying Good (PRNewswire)

Multiplying Good selects next generation of leadership with appointment of Benita Fitzgerald Mosley as CEO

"After an extensive and rigorous search process which drew significant interest, the Board is excited to announce that an amazing person and leader like Benita will shepherd Multiplying Good through its next phase of scale and impact" stated Jack Russi, Chair of Multiplying Good's Board of Governors. "She has the perfect mix of passion, skill, and experience to help us realize our vision of being the leading force for service in America. Service to others is the tonic this nation needs right now to heal itself. The combination of Benita as CEO and Hillary as an active Board member will be powerful for the organization."

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley is an Olympic gold medalist and an established international leader in the sports and business sectors and has a passion for helping people and organizations win gold medals in life and work. With over 20 years of experience leading organizations, Mosley aims to bring her vast leadership and media experience to lead Multiplying Good into the organization's next chapter of growth and success.

"I am honored to have been entrusted with this amazing opportunity," said Mosley. "I have a life-long passion for helping others achieve their personal best, and I look forward to leading Multiplying Good's efforts to promote public service as a vehicle for change across the country."

Before being named as CEO to Multiplying Good, Mosley served as the Vice President of Community and Impact and President of FundPlay Foundation for LeagueApps, a youth sports management technology platform. Mosley also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Laureus Sport for Good Foundation USA from 2016-2020, leveraging the power of Sport for Good to build thriving kids and communities across the United States.

Prior to leading Laureus USA, Mosley served as Chief Operating Officer for the United States Olympic Committee and has also served as USA Track & Field's Chief of Sport Performance. She led Team USA to win 29 medals at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, the most of any U.S. track and field team in 20 years.

Mosley's leadership as President and CEO of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) led to Television Week Magazine awarding her the "Cable TV Executive of the Year" award. Named a 2019 Notable Women in Sports by Crain's New York Business and a 2015 Game Changer by the Sports Business Journal, she also serves on the Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics & Paralympics, the International Olympic Committee Digital Engagement & Marketing Communications Commission, and the Boards of Special Olympics International, Athletes for Hope, FundPlay Foundation, and the US Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

Mosley's illustrious career as a track athlete was capped by winning a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, making her the first American woman to accomplish this feat. She was named "Sportswoman of the Century" by The Potomac News, and "Top Female Sports Figure of the Century from Virginia" by Sports Illustrated. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a B.S. in Industrial Engineering and a charter member of the Tennessee Volunteers Hall of Fame.

"We are both fortunate and proud that Benita will assume the role of CEO. She is the personification of competitive excellence," said Hillary Schafer, outgoing CEO. "I am thrilled to partner with her and support her success."

About Multiplying Good

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org.

CONTACT: Amy Reiland

VP, Marketing & Communications

(714) 606-3267

areiland@multiplyinggood.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Multiplying Good