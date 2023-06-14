ProSource360 Wins CRMSDC Supplier of the Year Award, Recognizing Outstanding Performance and Community Engagement

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProSource360, a premier management consulting firm, has been named the winner of the prestigious Supplier of the Year award by the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC). This esteemed recognition celebrates ProSource360's exceptional performance, commitment to community investment, successful partnerships with minority-led firms, and active involvement with CRMSDC.

Under the visionary leadership of Founder, CEO, and President Ben Skyles, ProSource360 has solidified its position as a trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies and a wide range of Federal agencies. With a team of over 150 professionals nationwide, the company leverages decades of experience to assist federal agencies and commercial markets in achieving their mission-critical objectives. ProSource360's dedication to excellence has resulted in significant cost savings, averaging $75 million annually for its clients, and earning its recognition among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing companies in the DC area and region in 2020.

"We are honored to be nominated for the Supplier of the Year award by CRMSDC. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment of the exceptional team we have built at ProSource360," said Ben Skyles, Founder, CEO, and President of ProSource360. "Together, we take great pride in our collective contribution to the success of our clients and the communities we serve. This nomination further motivates us to continue delivering superior results and making a positive impact."

ProSource360's recent achievements include the successful development of a comprehensive five-year IT strategic plan for the USDA's federal agency, addressing complex challenges within a 30-day timeline. The company's strategic implementation of the plan is projected to yield significant cost savings in capital planning and enterprise architecture by 2023. Additionally, ProSource360's skilled biomedical equipment repair technicians at Brooke Army Medical Center have played a crucial role in ensuring equipment safety and operational efficiency, resulting in substantial cost savings by averting unnecessary equipment purchases.

Beyond their business accomplishments, ProSource360 is deeply committed to making a positive social impact in the communities they serve. The company actively supports Project Giveback, a charitable initiative focused on uplifting underserved families. ProSource360 also contributes to youth sports leagues, sponsors scholarships, and provides resources to promote academic success among college students.

The winning of the 2023 CRMSDC Supplier of the Year award underscores ProSource360's outstanding performance, extensive community engagement, and strong commitment to partnership building.

About ProSource360

ProSource360 is a premier management consulting firm dedicated to supporting federal and commercial markets. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and a wide range of Federal agencies, ProSource360 provides exceptional services in Management Consulting, Healthcare Solutions, and IT Solutions, enabling government agencies and organizations to effectively carry out their missions and drive success. By leveraging their expertise and experience, ProSource360 helps customers optimize their performance and achieve their objectives. To learn more about ProSource360 and its comprehensive range of services, visit prosource360.com.

About Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council

Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) is an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American). Serving the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, CRMSDC plays a vital role in connecting certified minority business enterprises with corporate and government members. To learn more about CRMSDC or other NMSDC Regional Affiliates, visit nmsdc.org.

