Remark accelerates the digital transformation for "Smart Cities" in partnership with systems integrator, the DSSL Group

LONDON and LAS VEGAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), a leading provider of AI-driven video analytics for security and operational efficiency announced its partnership with the DSSL Group. The partnership supports the delivery of Remark's Smart Safety Platform ("SSP") to smart city projects.

Remark's SSP for smart cities delivers a positive change to the dynamics and delivery of public sector services by providing increased safety in public spaces, buildings, assets and a more efficient place overall with a dashboard that supports increased situational awareness for security and law enforcement teams with real-time event alerts, advanced attribution video search features, traffic analytics, and anomaly detection.

With the right video analytic features, authorities can take proactive measures to boost the safety of residents, accelerate incident investigations, automate parking lots, trigger automated workflows, and streamline reporting with predictive analytics for future planning.

Key features within Remark's Smart Safety Platform includes:

Traffic monitoring, including incident detection and automatic license plate recognition.

Advanced attribution search, to identify a person or event of interest.

Behavioral detection, e.g., violence, loitering.

Crowd intelligence, e.g., intrusion detection, perimeter monitoring.

Object detection, e.g., fly-tipping (i.e.,illegal dumping), abandoned luggage, fire and smoke, weapon detection.

Aaron Stephens, Managing Director at DSSL Group comments, "in creating 'Smart and Safe Cities' we need to provide our clients with feature-rich analytics, such as license plate recognition, people tracking and behavioral analysis. We partnered with Remark because they are camera agnostics and have the technology to seamlessly integrate with our hardware."

"We reviewed a number of video analytic solutions, and it was clear that Remark's Smart Safety Platform addressed a number of the critical challenges faced by local authorities; for example, intrusion detection, visual boundary violation, unauthorized users in parking spaces, crowd intelligence with density analytics for pedestrians and traffic. The volume of events was previously hard to differentiate and filter manually, but SSP proved to be the solution that empowers security teams to act quicker and plan more efficiently.

As we advance, we look forward to delivering data analytic reports for foot traffic and crowd density within towns and green spaces, allowing local authorities to make accurate decisions with their budgets in the future," Mr. Stephens further commented.

"Being able to capture and identify objects, people, and vehicles is critical in creating 'Smart Cities.' Our video analytics solution, SSP, has several key features, such as the crowd-intelligence module used to detect gatherings or count people with real-time event alerts. Oftentimes a suspicious gathering leads to a violation or crime, so by detecting questionable situations, we can work to prevent a misdemeanor from happening," Mark Rainbow, Senior Business Development Manager within Remark comments, "another example is that, with our loitering-detection module, authorities can identify someone walking with suspicious intent, perhaps on the perimeter of an event venue, and set to recognize the amount of time someone has been loitering. Our object-detection module can detect anything from left luggage, fly-tipping, animal, vehicle, person, weapon, fire, and smoke to automatic license plate recognition for access control, to name a few. DSSL Group can choose the modules they need on a client-by-client basis, so they don't have to buy the full suite of modules within the Smart Safety Platform, just those of interest, making it an affordable solution."

Remark's Partner Program has been designed for Video Management Software ("VMS") providers, systems integrators, video surveillance organizations and camera manufacturers. To find out more, visit: https://remarkvision.com/partners



To find out more about Remark's Smart Safety Platform, visit: https://remarkvision.com/smart-safety-platform/

About DSSL Group

DSSL Group specializes in CCTV, access control, door entry, wireless networks, gates and barriers, warden call, auto doors and control rooms. This includes bespoke designs for security installations and tailored planned maintenance contracts for public and private sector organizations from education, theme parks & hospitality to national infrastructure, ports, and pharmaceutical organizations.

To find out more visit DSSL Group at: https://www.dssl.co.uk

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK) , the industry leader in AI-powered computer vision solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI analytics that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior, while monitoring, understanding and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our product portfolio at www.remarkvision.com and home page at www.remarkholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views with respect to future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.