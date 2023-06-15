Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Meyer Capital Group

$1.6 billion RIA founded by the CEO's grandfather in 1963 is one of the original fee-only firms

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Meyer Capital Group, a $1.6 billion firm with offices in Marlton, N.J. and Naples, Fla. With 17 employees, including 10 advisors, Meyer Capital Group serves more than 800 clients.

(PRNewsfoto/HighTower) (PRNewswire)

Under the leadership of Thomas C. Meyer, CEO of Meyer Capital Group, the fee-only fiduciary wealth management firm's mission is its motto: Commoda Tua Ante Nostra – Your Interest Before Ours. Meyer Capital Group has been helping families achieve their financial goals since 1963, when Meyer's grandfather started the business as one of the original fee-only firms. Since 1982, when Tom took the helm, the firm has grown from $2 million to $1.6 billion assets under management (AUM). Today it serves an impressive group of clients, including business owners, non-profits, and high-net-worth individuals.

"We were looking for a partner that would support our growth while also understanding our deep roots that stem back to when my grandfather founded the business nearly six decades ago," said CEO Tom Meyer. "Hightower is the right fit for us. Having access to their value-added services, operational resources and large community of other like-minded firms will serve as a catalyst for our accelerated growth. And most importantly, this will give us more time to focus on our clients."

"I have personally known Tom and Meyer Capital Group for almost 20 years, and they have a long history of helping clients to achieve their financial goals, which makes them a perfect fit for our community. They've already aligned with our mission on spreading well-th," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "Our valued-added service offering as well as back and middle-office platform support will enable them to enhance their client value proposition while giving them time to build even stronger client relationships."

Gladstone Associates, LLC served as advisor to Meyer Capital Group.

In addition to inorganic support, Hightower offers its 133 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Advisors benefit from streamlined access to the Hightower National Trust Company, estate & financial planning, and business management services such as personal CFO, bookkeeping, bill pay and tax preparation for their clients.

As of March 31, 2023, Hightower's assets under administration were approximately $148.2 billion, and assets under management (AUM) were $119.9 billion, an increase from $113.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations, and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

hightower@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hightower