Impartner Ranks No.1 in G2 Summer 2023 Report for Partner Management, Celebrates Eleven Consecutive Quarters as Grid Leader

Impartner sweeps The G2 Summer 2023 Report, claiming first place in every available category of Partner Management, including Overall, Mid-Market, Enterprise, and remained a leader in Through-Channel Marketing Automation

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today announces its No. 1 ranking for Partner Management within the G2 2023 Summer Report. In addition to being placed as the leader overall, Impartner has also maintained No. 1 placement within G2's Mid-Market and Enterprise grids for Partner Management this quarter. Impartner's ranking in Through-Channel Marketing Automation has also maintained a leader position. The latest report marks Impartner's significant impact on the industry, claiming the top spot in all Partner Management Grids from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software review marketplace.

"In today's business climate where efficiently deploying corporate assets is job #1, savvy buyers value customer references, use cases, and testimonials more highly than ever," said Dave R Taylor , Chief Marketing Officer at Impartner. "They are searching for real-world, rubber-meets-the-road analyses from travelers who have already been down the path. To have these seasoned users overwhelmingly pick our solution as #1 overall is a huge testament to the value we're delivering them. Technology that enables partnering is seeing huge growth this year and last, and Impartner is pleased to be out in front of it."

This year, Impartner was also awarded two first place leader badges, one in Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Partner Management and the other in Enterprise Relationship Index for Partner Management. The company remained a leader on the Through-Channel Marketing Grid Report and earned a spot as the leader in a new category: the Partner Ecosystems Platforms Grid.

Most notably, Impartner is top-ranking on the overall Partner Management grid. In these reports, Impartner ranked #1 across all market solutions including Salesforce. Additional findings from the report include:

Impartner has a 4.5 out of 5-star rating from 395+ G2 reviews

Impartner's customers have ranked Impartner #1 in Enterprise and Mid-Market for Partner Management

91% of Impartner customers are likely to recommend their platform

A verified user in utilities offered this recent review of Impartner, "We are just at the tail end of implementing Impartner's PRM, but I enjoy how easy it is to control and design. Impartner is giving our company a tool to administer, train, account for market development funds and communicate with our partners [in a way] that we did not have before. From sales to implementation, the entire Impartner team has been helpful and a great resource as we navigate implementation with our company, who is headquartered in Europe, while we are using the PRM in the US."

Every three months, G2 releases its quarterly reports, ranking the 100,000+ software sellers and products listed on G2.com across several categories. These ranks are based on various factors, like verified reviews gathered from their user community and data from online sources and social networks.

This win comes on the heels of an independent study commissioned by Impartner and conducted with Forrester Consulting that revealed a 296% return on investment delivered by Impartner . The industry study uncovered the considerable benefits companies experience from using Impartner's platform to streamline partner management processes, such as onboarding and lead registration.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises – like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv – grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year alone, click here .

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

