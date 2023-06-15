Paycor and The Cincinnati Bengals Announce Magnificent Morsels Catering as Winner of The Earn Your Stripes Competition

Magnificent Morsels Catering among six finalists comprised of minority-owned business leaders that pitched themselves for sponsorship deal

CINCINNATI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced Magnificent Morsels Catering as the winner of the Earn Your Stripes Competition, led by Paycor and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Earn Your Stripes Competition is an opportunity for local, minority-owned business leaders throughout the Tri-State area to share their innovative and remarkable business ventures to a panel of judges.

Magnificent Morsels Catering is the only all-inclusive caterer in the Tri-State area, serving everything from luxury catering, to corporate and commercial. Between 2021 and 2022, Magnificent Morsels distributed over 66,000 free meals to the community to those in need, the 2023 program is already underway. The company has plans to continue to evolve and is set to launch a line of home use tools, products and gadgets to support home chefs, Home Kitchen Collection.

Magnificent Morsels Catering will also house multiple divisions within it that will serve every sector of the culinary industry including a quick lunch storefront and a giveback initiative designed to teach community members how to work in a commercial kitchen.

"Magnificent Morsels Catering has always been a champion of the community, and now has the ability to gain extra awareness and support to accelerate their business initiatives," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "At Paycor, we value the local businesses in our community that make the Tri-State area such a thriving place to be and look forward to shining a light on a small business on a grand scale."

As a result of the competition, Magnificent Morsels Catering will receive a sponsorship package at Paycor Stadium for the 2023 NFL season which features a variety of marketing assets, signage, and tickets. This sponsorship package provides the winner the ability to amplify and promote their business on to a considerable audience.

"The Earn Your Stripes competition is incredibly impactful to the Cincinnati business community," said Crystal Render, Chef of Magnificent Morsels Catering. "We plan to use this new exposure to continue to grow our business and inspire other businesses in the region."

In addition to Magnificent Morsels Catering, the following companies stood out to the judges for their unique initiatives and impact. Out of over 140 applicants, the below companies were also finalists:

BoxFull

Pata Roja Taqueria

HTH Safety Solutions

Charmed Handmade Jewelry

The Empower Group, LLC

"Hats off to Paycor for a great event," said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. "All six finalists' pitches demonstrated incredible talent, leadership and entrepreneurship here in the Cincinnati community. Congratulations to Magnificent Morsels Catering. I am specifically excited to see this partnership support the launch of their Home Kitchen Collection line of spices later this year as they grow their company. The Bengals are proud to support such a strong female and minority-owned business impacting food insecurity for kids in Cincinnati to the tune of 40,000 meals in ten weeks."

For more information about Paycor, Magnificent Morsels Catering and the Earn Your Stripes initiative, please visit here: https://www.paycor.com/earnyourstripes/ .

