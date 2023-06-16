Tasveer Unveils the First-Ever South-Asian Film Summit in North-America

SEATTLE, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an unmissable cultural phenomenon as the first-ever Tasveer Film Summit takes center stage from October 11th to 12th, 2023, in Greater Seattle Area, Washington. This momentous gathering will build a focused environment for emerging filmmakers and film executives to forge unique networking opportunities and creative relationships. It will be a one-of-a-kind convergence of diasporic filmmakers, producers, industry executives, distributors, creatives, and film professionals from all over the world.

18th Tasveer Festival takes place in Greater Seattle Area, WA from October 11 to 22, 2023. The Tasveer Festival will kick-off with a one-of-a-kind Film Summit followed by Tasveer South Asian Film Festival. (PRNewswire)

We are thrilled to present Tasveer Film Summit to spotlight the immense talent in the South Asian diaspora filmmakers.

By creating avenues and opportunities for diasporic filmmakers to get their stories in the global limelight, Tasveer will challenge the glaring disparities in Asian representation, which according to the Hollywood Diversity Report of 2022, is under 4%. With numerous panels, industry-mixers, networking events, and multiple-pitch sessions this summit is set to bring forth reformation, knowledge and momentum in the film industry.

"We are thrilled to present the first-ever Tasveer South Asian Film Summit to shine a spotlight on the immense talent, creativity, and cultural diversity within the South Asian Diaspora film industry. We believe that through these cinematic journeys, we can bridge gaps, foster understanding, and empower voices that have long been underrepresented." says Rita Meher, Executive Director of Tasveer.

Apoorva Bakshi (Awedacious Originals) and Neeraj Churi (Lotus Visual) have joined the Advisory Board and are thrilled about the possibilities the market will open for South Asian filmmakers who are keen to tell diaspora stories. Netflix, Marginal Media, Cinetic Media are few confirmed attendees. This will be a major boost for the South Asian filmmaking community

Early Bird passes for the Tasveer Festival are now available, offering exclusive access to a captivating lineup of films, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Secure your pass today at https://tasveerfestival.org/tasveer-film-summit/

About Tasveer: Tasveer is a 21-year-old nonprofit film organization dedicated to promoting South Asian films, arts, and culture in the United States. With a vision to foster dialogue and create platforms for South Asian voices, Tasveer has been instrumental in showcasing diverse stories that captivate audiences and promote cultural exchange.

For further information, please contact Olympia Bhatt at olympia@tasveer.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tasveer