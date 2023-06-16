This Week in Environment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy environment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including tips to protect yourself in unhealthy air.
- Wildfire smoke and your breathing - 3M scientists offer resources and tips to protect yourself in unhealthy air
"Even if you live hundreds of miles from wildfires, the smoke can travel and have a big impact on your air quality," said Dr. Nikki McCullough, a respiratory health scientist at 3M. "It's important for people to pay attention to the Air Quality Index for their area and plan accordingly."
- Cognizant Joins AT&T Connected Climate Initiative, Commits to Helping Reduce One Billion Tons of CO2 Emissions by 2035
Joining the CCI is a natural expansion of Cognizant's relationship with AT&T and represents a strong marriage of technology, expertise, and a shared commitment to helping enterprises achieve net zero status while continuing to drive digital business transformation.
- COP28 must deliver for the most vulnerable, President-Designate tells UN climate change conference
"Everyone is affected and the most vulnerable communities who have done the least to cause climate change, are the most affected. Arab countries only contribute 5% of global emissions yet are among the hardest hit by climate impacts. Temperatures rising across Middle East and North Africa region almost twice as quickly as rest of world," said COP28 President-Delegate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber.
- Muon Space Proves Satellite Platform in Flight with Successful First Launch, Paving Way for Climate Constellation
The ESPA-class spacecraft, which launched on SpaceX's Transporter-8 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Calif. on Monday, June 12, is Muon Space's first satellite on orbit and an important step towards its Climate Constellation, which will use a new generation of sensors to monitor Earth's climate and ecosystems.
- The Toll of Unhealthy Indoor Air: More than Two-Thirds of Americans are Concerned About Germs in Indoor Spaces
"Not only are people demanding healthier indoor spaces, but it has become mission critical for businesses to protect their workforce while maintaining sustainability goals and creating spaces that optimize productivity," said R-Zero CEO Jennifer Nuckles.
- The Rockefeller Foundation and GEAPP to Design the World's First 'Coal-To-Clean' Credit Program in Emerging Economies
"Emerging and developing countries have the right to create opportunity, jobs, and electricity for their people without triggering a climate emergency," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "The Coal to Clean Credit Initiative can help these countries retire coal plants and replace them with cleaner power, which can avoid tens of millions of tons of emissions per plant while still unlocking opportunity for people."
- JLL Launches CRE Decarbonization Solution
The offering, Decarbonization Strategy, helps corporate real estate owners and investors understand their carbon footprint and develop a data-driven investment roadmap to create and protect value across their real estate portfolio.
- Killer Snails Launches Immersive Environmental Science Curriculum Supplement for Grades 3-5
Developed with the Wildlife Conservation Society, Hudson River Park, and Mount Sinai, WaterWays aims to cultivate a generation of informed, passionate students committed to preserving our planet's health. WaterWays is a five-module program enabling students to explore interconnected issues such as plastic pollution, air and water quality, and marine biodiversity.
- 'Climate x' Leadership Training Program Welcomes College Students Worldwide
This training program aims to equip the next generation with the skills to become future climate leaders. It emphasizes a synergistic approach, bringing together esteemed educational resources and offering an innovative curriculum.
- RWE commits to further clean energy investment in the U.S. market on Global Wind Day
RWE is committed to increasing its wind capacity in the United States as part of the company's ambitious growth strategy to install more than 50 GW of renewable capacity globally by 2030.
- Jackery Partners with WWF on Black-Footed Ferret Restoration Program The partnership aims to provide researchers and conservationist teams with reliable, ecologically friendly power stations and solar panels that will support WWF's efforts detect, track and protect the animals in their natural habitats.
- Deloitte, Salesforce and World Economic Forum Collaborate to Launch the Yes San Francisco, Urban Sustainability Challenge
The Challenge is a unique call to action for entrepreneurs to submit sustainable solutions that contribute to the city's needs and to have the opportunity to receive funding and support.
