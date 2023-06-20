ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert to Discuss Company's Sustainable Solutions to US Critical Material Supply Chains at Fastmarkets' Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials 2023 Conference

RENO, Nev., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQX: ABML), an American critical battery materials company that is commercializing both its primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling technologies, is slated for its CEO Ryan Melsert and Business Development lead Ross Polk to participate in industry events and to share insights on an expert sustainability panel as part of Fastmarkets' annual Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference on June 20-22, 2023 located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

American Battery Technology Company (PRNewswire)

They will be joining the industry expert panel discussion on "Accelerating Sustainability: From ethical sourcing of materials to faster-charging infrastructure." Panelists will share insights on the key factors affecting the path to electrification and a lower carbon-emissions future, including critical materials supply chains. The panel, moderated by James Gavilan Principal at Gavilan Commodities, will include industry leaders from the Albemarle, Rio Tinto, Liontown Resources, SQM, and the U.S. Department of Interior.

This year's conference is focused on trends in the battery raw material markets and connects the global battery refined materials community. Fastmarkets is a leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the metals and mining markets, and this annual conference addresses the latest supply and demand trends for lithium and other key battery raw materials.

Additional topics addressed at the event will include lithium-ion battery recycling, mitigating environmental impacts, addressing the water footprint in lithium production, and social acceptability and permitting. Melsert is also scheduled to participate in an executive interview to include additional perspectives on the battery metals industry and further detail on ABTC's work to establish sustainable and secure supplies of these materials.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company