Averna Supports FLO on Quality Testing for Charging Stations

FLO Selects Averna for production test design.

MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Averna, the leading global EV test & quality solutions provider, announced a key collaboration with FLO. FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider. They are developing advanced solutions to improve the EV charging infrastructure in Canada and the United States and are using Averna's test expertise.

Logo : Averna Technologies inc. (CNW Group/Averna Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"This is one of the most impactful projects we have worked on." says Daniel Wyatt, Averna's Vice-President of Sales for Eastern USA and Canada. "Globally, we need to move quickly to limit emissions to the 1.5 degrees Celsius or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit threshold by 2100. In the US, transportation is the largest source of annual emissions at 29%. In Canada, it's number two. Working with FLO gives us the opportunity to help deliver fast, reliable charging stations with our test design. Getting their stations on the road makes it much easier for consumers to switch to an electric vehicle."

FLO has recently announced the FLO Ultra™, a new DC fast charger that reduces the typical challenges of EV ownership. With a simple but revolutionary design, the FLO Ultra™ charger features two high-powered charging ports in one rugged aluminum enclosure. It will charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes with up to 320 kW available using dynamic power sharing and up to 500 kW with multiple electric vehicle charging stations connected together.

"FLO is dedicated to offering the most reliable charging solutions to EV drivers, so working with Averna has been both extremely productive and valuable for our team." explains Nathan Yang, Chief Product Officer at FLO. "Averna's EV and power test expertise has allowed our team to focus on developing our products, while they take care of the tests. By trusting their vision and experience we can continue to deliver charging stations that meet our 98% uptime minimum, and EV drivers know they can rely on us."

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to fight climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1,000,000 charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right" means to us, visit flo.com

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, industrials, medical devices & life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with NI, Eclipse Automation, PI, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

Averna Supports FLO on Quality Testing for Charging Stations (CNW Group/Averna Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

