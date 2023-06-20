City of Weed, Roseburg Agree to $7.25 million Mill Fire Settlement

Funds will support City's infrastructure recovery, help community rebuild

WEED, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Weed and Roseburg Forest Products have agreed to a $7.25 million settlement resolving claims from the 2022 Mill Fire, which will support the rebuild of the City's damaged infrastructure and help the community rebuild.

"This settlement will help the City of Weed recover from the devastating effects of the Mill Fire," said Tim Rundel, Weed City Manager. "Roseburg's compensation to the city will help restore the community and rebuild Lincoln Heights. Fire recovery takes time, and this resolution comes at an important point in our rebuilding efforts."

"We are deeply grateful to the City of Weed and its leadership for their detailed and diligent work on this settlement," said Pete Hillan, a Roseburg spokesperson. "From the beginning of this tragic fire, it has been paramount for us to do everything we can to support our neighbors as they rebuild their homes and the community."

The City did not file a lawsuit but worked directly with Roseburg and its attorneys to resolve the City's claims for damages to city resources and infrastructure incurred during the Sept. 2, 2022, Mill Fire, including losses in productive assets, increased expenses, lost revenues, and other damages associated with emergency response and resiliency.

The City of Weed has fewer than 3,000 residents with an annual operating budget between $3.5 million to $4 million. The City continues to collaborate with residents and community partners to rebuild the infrastructure damaged in the Mill Fire.

Roseburg Forest Products has owned and operated the Weed veneer plant for 40 years and employs approximately 145 workers onsite.

The City of Weed was represented by City Attorney David Ruderman of Colantuono Highsmith & Whatley, PC, and by outside counsel John Fiske, Torri Sherlin, and Taylor O'Neal of Baron & Budd, P.C., and Ed Diab of Dixon Diab & Chambers LLP.

Roseburg was represented by Robert Julian, Lauren Attard, and Ryan Fischbach of Baker Hostetler LLP.

