"ESG Investment Pioneer City" Nanjing Expands Investment Network

NANJING, China, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanjing, the capital of China's Jiangsu province, is striving to become a pioneer city for ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) investment, with its network of like-minded enterprises continuing to expand. Just four months after the inaugural salon, the "Nanjing Wuxiang ESG Sustainable Investment Salon" was held once again on June 18th to 19th.

This time, the salon further focused on pressing topics such as international cooperation between China's central & state-owned enterprises and multinational enterprises in promoting ESG investment. To this end, industry heavyweights, including executives of nearly 30 central state-owned enterprises and multinational enterprises, including CNBM (China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd.), PowerChina (PowerChina (Jiangsu) Engineering Co., Ltd.), Merck (Merck Investment (China) Co., Ltd.), Royal Golden Eagle, and S&P Global, as well as representatives of international chambers of commerce and ESG industry scholars, were invited to the salon to discuss green development and exchange views on sustainable development in business.

On site, the investment promotion of green and low-carbon industrial parks and the signing of dual carbon projects were held, "Nanjing ESG Sustainable Investment Research Report" was released, and multi-party cooperation among "government, enterprises, institutions and scholars" was reached. The salon was co-hosted by the Nanjing Municipal Investment Promotion Bureau and Lishui District People's Government and organized by Lishui District Investment Promotion Bureau, with support from GoldenBee CSR Consulting, Naked Group, Yangtze River Delta Carbon Neutrality Industry Innovation Investment Alliance, and Sina.com.

Blockbuster achievements: Nanjing ESG Sustainable Investment Research Report released

In line with China's national "dual carbon" (carbon peaking and carbon neutrality) development goals, Nanjing has deeply implemented the concept of ESG investment, following the path of sustainable development, building a pioneer city for ESG investment, creating ESG-centered service brands, preemptively establishing the ESG investment field, leading the way in sustainable development models, attracting green industry projects, and unleashing clear investment potential.

A central achievement of this salon was the release and interpretation of the "Nanjing ESG Sustainable Investment Research Report" by JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle). The report, based on scientific modeling, massive data analysis, and in-depth interviews, offers an in-depth analysis of how Nanjing's urban development has empowered enterprises to improve ESG ratings. It further highlights Nanjing's ten core competitive advantages in building an ESG sustainable investment environment and provides suggestions for Nanjing's future sustainable development. According to the report, Nanjing's overall ESG score came top in the Yangtze River Delta region, ranking first in three areas: environmental advantages, social advantages, and governance advantages. Yu Zhang, Director of the Strategic Advisory Department of Jones Lang LaSalle, said that he expects the report to aid Nanjing in further optimizing the sustainable business environment, help local enterprises develop in the long term, attract investment from future enterprises, and provide a Nanjing model for future enterprise investment promotion in provinces and cities across China.

Five green and low-carbon industrial parks unveiled; seven "dual-carbon" cooperation projects signed

Several areas of Nanjing have formulated low-carbon demonstration zone construction plans to implement the requirements of green and low-carbon development and promote industrial transformation & upgrading, and high-quality regional development.

At the salon, three green and low-carbon industrial parks located Lishui Economic Development Zone, Gulou High-tech Zone, and Xuanwu High-tech Zone, respectively, were promoted by representatives of the parks, with the Nanjing National Agricultural High-tech Zone and Nanjing Economic Development Zone submitting written promotions. Nanjing Municipal Investment Promotion Bureau signed agreements with CECEP Green Carbon Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xinhuo Industrial Group, and Sina & Weibo Jiangsu Branch, while the Lishui District Government signed with JLL, SUNWODA EVB, Chengzhi Air Products Hydrogen Energy Technology Co.,Ltd, and Zhongping Capital.

In the afternoon, Gefei Yin, Founder and Chief Expert of GoldenBee Consulting, gave a keynote speech on the "ESG Status and Development" of Central and State-owned Enterprises, and guests participated in a roundtable discussion on "ESG Management and Practice". The following day, guests were taken to inspect the ESG investment environment in Nanjing.

Standing out: Nanjing is committed to building a national benchmark for ESG investment pioneer cities

As an ESG strategic node city in the Yangtze River Economic Belt, Nanjing continues to practice ESG concepts. It is committed to transforming itself into a national benchmark for ESG pioneer cities and promoting a new pattern of ESG development in the Yangtze River Delta region.

In the future, Nanjing will continue to do all it can to provide excellent municipal services for entrepreneurs and transform its ESG business advantages into more foreign-funded, central-enterprise, and large-enterprise investment projects in Nanjing. The city will adopt a three-step approach to achieving this: First, Nanjing will adhere to the ESG investment and development concepts, focus on the win-win goal of promoting economic development and environmental protection, and further promote green development approaches. Secondly, it will fully utilize the ESG investment exchange platform and create a government-led, enterprise-guided, institution-supported comprehensive interactive platform for relevant enterprises to enable better resource sharing and implementation of achievements. Finally, it will gather ESG industry resources, boost the attractiveness of green industry projects, and promote investment and land major projects that conform with ESG values.

According to the salon's organizers, the first event held in February this year saw more than twenty president-level executives and ESG industry experts from Fortune 500 multinational groups at home and abroad gather in Nanjing to share their "dual carbon" development experience, exchange their visions for sustainable development, and offer their wisdom and suggestions for sustainable investment in Nanjing. The Nanjing Municipal Investment Promotion Bureau proposed, building on the success of the first two Nanjing Wuxiang ESG Sustainable Investment Salon events, that the organizers leverage the strengths of its guests to continue expanding Nanjing's ESG investment network, gather more green development resources, and inject greater momentum into Nanjing's sustainable development.

