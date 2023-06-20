Mark Johnson, Owner and CEO of Star Group Announces Intent to Acquire Neu Concepts, Expanding East Coast Presence and Bolstering Production Capacity

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STAR, a leading full-service experiential marketing agency and producer of high-end custom exhibits, environments, and experiences, is thrilled to announce its intent to acquire Neu Concepts, an established experiential marketing company based in Durham, North Carolina.

The acquisition of Neu Concepts marks the next phase in STAR's strategy to acquire other companies, in line with the company's strategic growth objectives. By integrating Neu Concepts into its operations, STAR will strengthen its East Coast presence and expand its production capacity, enabling better client service in the region.

"We are thrilled to announce our intent to acquire Neu Concepts," said Mark Johnson, Owner and CEO of Star Group. "This strategic move expands our presence on the East Coast, a region of tremendous opportunity for us. We are excited to combine our resources and leverage Neu Concepts to increase our production capacity, allowing us to better serve our clients and deliver outstanding event solutions across the country."

The entire Neu Concepts team will continue to operate from their current facility in Durham, NC, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining their strong local presence. The union of these two respected organizations will foster a culture of collaboration and creativity, enabling them to deliver even more compelling and transformative event solutions to clients. STAR's extensive experience in event innovation and design combined with Neu Concepts' established presence in the East Coast market will create a powerful synergy that drives growth and success.

"I can't express enough how thrilled we are to be joining forces with STAR," said Cathy Hofknecht, the current owner of Neu Concepts. "This acquisition represents an incredible opportunity for our team and our clients. STAR's reputation for excellence and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of the industry align perfectly with our values and vision. Together, we will create an even stronger force in the market, offering solutions that will captivate audiences and drive exceptional results."

The acquisition is expected to be finalized by October 1, 2023. Following the completion of the acquisition, the teams at STAR and Neu Concepts will work closely together to ensure a seamless integration of operations. The combined capabilities and synergies of the two companies will enable them to deliver even greater value and exceptional event experiences for their clients.

