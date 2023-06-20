Tecsys Positioned as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Tecsys has been recognized in this research twelve consecutive times.

MONTREAL, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry leader in supply chain management software, is proud to announce its position as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS). This evaluation marks the twelfth consecutive time that Tecsys' Elite™ WMS has been recognized by Gartner. Tecsys' "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision" are the reasons why it was named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant.

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS) (PRNewswire)

"WMS offerings continue to differ in areas such as usability, adaptability, decision support, scalability both up and down market, use of emerging technologies and life cycle cost," Gartner states in the report. "Furthermore, customers increasingly favor suites that can support end-to-end supply chain and logistics process orchestration." 1

"We feel it is an honor to be recognized once again as a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "We believe this achievement is a reflection of our dedication to our industry. We place great emphasis on building technology solutions that are designed to solve real-world supply chain challenges."

Elite™ WMS is part of Tecsys' broader suite of solutions built on a digitally enabled, integrated platform designed to simplify complex supply chain operations. This no code/low code platform features extensible architecture and user-configurable rules to provide a high degree of system adaptability that accommodates unique operational requirements and enables vendor-agnostic automation . Inclusive of Distribution ERP, Warehouse Management, Transportation Management, Delivery Management, Pharmacy Inventory Management, Point of Use, and Analytics solutions, the Elite™ portfolio is designed to equip businesses with the technology and expertise needed to seamlessly execute operations, automate processes, and significantly enhance service levels to customers.

Tecsys takes great pride in its end-to-end value proposition to the healthcare market, in which Elite™ WMS and the Elite™ Healthcare platform serve as unifying technologies. The company has been evolving its product portfolio for this sector for over a decade, most recently announcing new hospital receiving functionality, thereby integrating supply chain operations from the receiving dock to the point of care. This portfolio is designed to accommodate a full range of healthcare supply chain workflows, including nursing and perioperative operations, pharmacy and med/surg distribution, outpatient inventory management and more. This, coupled with Tecsys' adherence to the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) and 340B programs , widens the capabilities gap between Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare platform and other point solutions on the market. Further, Tecsys' strategic industry partnerships make it easier than ever for health systems to tackle their end-to-end supply chain challenges. Through investment and innovation, Tecsys solutions are playing a pivotal role in the transformation and revitalization of the U.S. healthcare supply chain industry.

"We are excited about the future and the opportunity to continue providing innovative supply chain management solutions to our customers," adds Brereton. "Our unwavering commitment is to stay at the forefront of this industry, and we will continue to invest in our platform to ensure that it remains a top choice for businesses seeking to optimize their supply chain operations."

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems," Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, May 8, 2023.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.