SYKY Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announces selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers, companies that are tackling such issues as sustainability, climate change and healthcare.

SYKY, a digital luxury fashion platform, is among the winners.

This year's cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

The full list of Technology Pioneers can be viewed here

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYKY, the leading digital luxury fashion platform, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers'' for 2023. SYKY is at the forefront of fashion's digital revolution, working to democratize industry access for a new generation of designers creating in digital, physical, and augmented worlds. SYKY's platform will be a nexus for the decentralized future of the industry, opening new opportunities to design, share, and collect innovative fashion.

SYKY Collective (PRNewswire)

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

"We're excited to welcome SYKY to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. "SYKY and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together the public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, Alice Delahunt, CEO of SYKY, will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum," said Delahunt. "We are looking forward to engaging in the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, sharing our thoughts and insights with other global leaders in the field about the importance of the emerging digital fashion sector, and its impact on global economic development."

This year's Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third of them led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the United States, with 29 companies.

More information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found here.

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here.

About SYKY

SYKY is a Web3 company building the foundation for the future of fashion. A digital luxury fashion platform, SYKY opens limitless possibilities of self-expression for the next generation of designers, collectors, and those who love fashion.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SYKY