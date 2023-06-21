Totango Launches In-App Communication as Part of Its Composable Customer Success Platform, Advanced By the Acquisition of Lou, a No-Code Digital Adoption Platform

Patented technology significantly reduces time to value for SaaS companies – supporting scalable growth and revenue retention by increasing product adoption and onboarding efficiency

Totango to launch closed beta July 10, following June 29 informational webinar

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango, Inc. , the industry's only Composable Customer Success platform that helps companies deliver fast time to value, today announces Totango In-App, a new product advanced by the acquisition and integration of Lou, an in-product experience builder and digital adoption platform. Launching via closed beta next month, Totango In-App will build off the success of Lou, which helps fast-growing businesses scale self-serve user onboarding with product tours, drive product adoption with in-app announcements, capture customer feedback with surveys, trigger helpful product hints, and more without writing a line of code.

Totango Logo (PRNewswire)

Totango In-App provides a real-time, personalized channel to deepen engagement and guide customers through their journey.

"Creating more value through each stage of the customer journey is the key to retaining and growing your customer base, especially in an economic environment in which companies face unprecedented pressure to quickly and continuously prove the value of their products and services," said Alistair Rennie, CEO of Totango. "In-app communication provides a real-time, personalized channel to deepen engagement and guide customers throughout that journey. This acquisition supports Totango's vision that everyone across the enterprise is in the business of customer success, and enables product and customer success teams to align on delivering experiences that help customers quickly achieve their desired outcomes."

Refined in Techstars New York City Accelerator and scaled through product-led growth, Lou was co-founded by Rachel Pardue and Kyle Lawson and built with non-technical users in mind, giving anyone in a company the freedom to build, preview, and publish beautiful, on-brand experiences. While Lou's patented point-and-click element selection algorithm and WYSIWYG interface mean no CSS selectors or HTML identifiers are required, SaaS companies benefit from templates that have the look and feel of high-quality, in-house software development projects.

"Designing and delivering a consistent, value-driven customer journey relies more and more on product and customer success teams closely collaborating and communicating with users seamlessly across channels," said Madelyn DePrey, VP of Customer Success, APAC & NA at Aircall. "We're thrilled to see Totango offer an integrated in-app experience solution that better positions CS, marketing, and product teams to work together to help customers achieve their goals throughout each stage of their journey."

On June 29, Pardue, who has joined Totango as Director of Product Management, will join other Totango leaders in a webinar to discuss Totango In-App as a product designed for shared participation between customer success, product management, and marketing teams to drive improved customer onboarding, adoption, and retention. Register today at totango.com .

Beginning today, Totango customers can join the closed beta waitlist at totango.com/in-app , with selected customers receiving access to the product on July 10. General availability for the Totango In-App product will launch in the fall.

About Totango

Totango is the industry's only composable customer success platform, built on a modular foundation with embedded best practices to meet you where you are today and grow with you as your business needs change. Totango is quick to implement and integrate, fast to value, and efficient to own and operate.

Many of the world's fast-growing businesses and well-established software giants use Totango to get real-time access to customer health, stay alert to risks and opportunities, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers to increase net revenue retention and drive productivity within their organization. Request a demo at Totango.com.

