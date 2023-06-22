Biome Analytics partners with Ascend.io to eliminate $10B in wasteful spend from U.S. healthcare industry

Ascend's data pipeline automation technology will enable Biome to expand its data science capacity as it rapidly grows its customer base

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io , the leader in data pipeline automation, today announced that it is enabling Biome Analytics , a clinical performance improvement solutions provider, to help Biome overhaul cardiac healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for both patients and healthcare providers.

Cardiovascular care accounts for a significant and growing share of U.S. healthcare system spending, costing over $216 billion per year . Biome helps hospitals, health systems, and clinicians deliver better cardiovascular care to more patients at a lower cost using Biome's Performance Network - a suite of machine learning driven applications that uncover high impact performance improvement opportunities, deliver precision insight into the practice, process and population cohorts most impacting clinical and financial outcomes, and suggest and manage performance improvement initiatives. Hospitals and doctors uncover—often for the very first time—insight into the root cause clinical and financial performance drivers that most impact cost, quality, and capacity, and align around goals and targets that that ensure patients receive better care, clinicians have continuous insight into their practice and are enabled to work together to minimize cost and unnecessary clinical variation.

With Ascend, Biome's data team can now process 3x more data. They have gone from spending 8 hours per client sequentially to generate new insights every quarter, to refreshing every client's data in parallel in less than 3.5 hours each month. This enables them to exponentially scale their product delivery in response to rapidly growing demand.

"With Ascend's automation technology, our data pipeline runtimes alone have improved by 85%, enabling us to deliver data products more frequently—from quarterly to monthly—to our customers," said Seth Glickman, CTO of Biome. "Ascend's technology has positioned us for future growth and scalability, and will be instrumental in our mission to unlock $10 billion in savings in the U.S. healthcare system."

The Ascend Data Pipeline Automation Platform is an end-to-end solution for building data pipelines with intelligence to automatically detect and respond to changes across an organization's ecosystem, ensure data quality, and control the cost of data processing. Ascend provides comprehensive functionality to ingest data into various cloud platforms, transform it with simplified coding, orchestrate pipelines across their entire lifecycle, and share enriched data across an organization's ecosystem. Companies using Ascend can eliminate up to 90% of repetitive data engineering tasks through automation, giving them more time and scalability to grow their core business.

Biome utilizes Ascend to dramatically scale the amount and types of data their team of nine data engineers can process, while deferring or redirecting hiring and reducing complexity in their data tech stack. The ability to run multiple pipelines in parallel, to stop, inspect and restart pipelines on-demand, and efficiently detect and respond to errors has significantly improved the team's capacity for expansion projects. The Ascend platform also empowers Biome's analysts, who are not developers, to easily access and manipulate data from the pipelines using familiar SQL commands. This frees up the data engineers on the team to work on more advanced data science projects.

"Through our partnership with Biome Analytics, we're leveraging the power of data pipeline automation to make a profound impact on healthcare," said Jon Osborn, Field CTO of Ascend.io. "Our platform streamlines data processes, enhancing Biome's ability to deliver vital insights that can significantly reduce wasteful spending and improve patient outcomes. It's not just about accelerating digital transformation – it's about fostering a paradigm shift in how we understand and approach healthcare. We're proud to support Biome Analytics on this mission, demonstrating the critical role of data in driving efficiency and improving patient outcomes in the healthcare industry."

By increasing its capacity to process more data and help more healthcare providers, Biome is positioned to realize its mission to eliminate $10 billion in unnecessary cost over the next 7 years and ensure that cardiovascular patients receive the best possible care. Ascend will be a critical partner to helping Biome turn that vision into a reality.

