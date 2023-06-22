HAMLEYS AND BUILD-A-BEAR UNVEIL NEWLY EXPANDED EXPERIENCE AT HISTORIC HAMLEYS REGENT STREET

Two Iconic Brands Collaborate to 'Add a Little More Heart' to the Newly Updated Build-A-Bear Experience

ST. LOUIS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE: BBW) and Hamleys are thrilled to announce the expansion and renovation of Build-A-Bear at Hamleys, Regent Street London. This exciting collaboration between two iconic brands aims to bring even more joy and heartwarming experiences to guests of Hamleys, one of the city's most beloved destinations.

As part of the 300 square feet expansion, the Build-A-Bear experience at Hamleys will provide guests with enhanced opportunities to create their own unique furry friends. From participating in the iconic Heart Ceremony to choosing from a wide assortment of accessories, including exclusive Hamleys branded items, this location promises an unforgettable bear-building experience for children, teens, and adults alike.

Hamleys Regent Street, known as the Finest Toy Shop in the World, has been a cherished landmark in London's West End for more than two centuries. With a rich history spanning over 200 years, Hamleys has delighted visitors from around the globe, offering the finest toys and serving as a must-visit destination for tourists. Building on this legacy, the expanded Build-A-Bear Workshop will bring the renowned bear-building experience to even more visitors, creating treasured memories for generations to come.

"We are thrilled to grow our Workshop at Hamleys Regent Street," said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations and Experience Officer at Build-A-Bear. "This iconic location attracts guests from all over the world, and we are honoured to be a part of creating special memories for them. The expansion of this location is an example of our continued growth in the United Kingdom. As a global brand, we strive to find opportunities to bring our renowned bear-building experience to more guests every year, and we look forward to sharing the joy the joy of Build-A-Bear with even more guests of Hamleys."

"We are delighted to unveil our refurbished Build-A-Bear experience at Hamleys Regent Street," said Sumeet Yadav, CEO, Hamleys. "At Hamleys, we strive to create unforgettable moments for children and families and working with Build-A-Bear to create a brand-new, updated and immersive retail experience, is another step in that direction. We have worked diligently to bring an enhanced, larger-than-life retail area that will capture the hearts of all who visit and give the opportunity to take home a cherished memory of their family day out at Hamleys."

The launch of the expanded Build-A-Bear Workshop at Hamleys Regent Street on Thursday, 22 June, promises to bring a new level of excitement to this historic location. As part of the special celebration, the first 25 guests to enter the Workshop will receive a complimentary Lil' Cub bear, a cherished memento to start their bear-building adventure, with additional giveaways including balloons, child-sized branded aprons, and branded tote bags throughout the day.

To add to the excitement, mascots from both Hamleys and Build-A-Bear, the famous Hamley Bear, along with fan favourites, Bearemy and Pawlette, will be present to greet guests of all ages, spreading smiles and creating a memorable atmosphere. Children and adults alike will have the opportunity to interact with these beloved characters and capture priceless photos.

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.co.uk including its online, age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers.

About Hamleys (http://www.hamleys.com/)

Hamleys rich history began with William Hamley, a Cornishman from Bodmin, England. Mr Hamley dreamed of opening the best toy shop in the world, which was realised when he opened his first shop at Holborn, London in 1760. Some 260 years later, Hamleys as the finest toy shop in the world, is synonymous with bringing magical experiences and joy to children. Hamleys' unique retail experience includes opportunities for children to play, engaging store design, expertise in customer service and incredible toy demonstration. Extending significantly further than the famous London toy shop, Hamleys as a global brand, is currently trading across 15 countries with 187 stores in countries such as UK, India, Japan, UAE, China and Russia among others.

In May 2019, Reliance Brands Limited [RBL] marked its first international foray by acquiring Hamleys global operations. RBL had been operating Hamleys' India franchisee stores since 2010.

About Reliance Brands Limited

Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is part of the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a US$173 billion market-cap conglomerate. RIL is India's #1 company by profit in Fortune Global 500 rankings and 96th largest company in the World. RBL began operations in 2007 with a mandate to launch and build international and domestic brand equity in the premium to luxury segment across fashion and lifestyle space. Its current portfolio of brand partnerships comprises Armani Exchange, Bally, Bottega Veneta, Brooks Brothers, Bullfrog, Burberry, Canali, Coach, Diesel, Dune, Emporio Armani, EA7, Ermenegildo Zegna, G-Star Raw, Gas, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Hunkemoller, Iconix, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade New York, Kurt Geiger, Michael Kors, Mothercare, Muji, Paul & Shark, Paul Smith, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Replay, Salvatore Ferragamo, Satya Paul, Steve Madden, Superdry, Scotch & Soda, Tiffany & Co., Tumi, Villeroy & Boch, West Elm and Womo. RBL today operates 784 doors split into 438 mono-brand stores and 346 shop-in-shops in India.

