MONEY RELEASES 2023 BEST COLLEGES LIST WITH MORE THAN 700 SCHOOLS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Money Analyzes Quality, Affordability and Future Earning Potential to Compile a Comprehensive, Inclusive List

New list uses a unique star system instead of pure rankings

DORADO, Puerto Rico, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal finance digital platform Money today announced the release of its 2023's Best Colleges list. Now in its 9th year, Money's Best Colleges includes an analysis of 736 choices for applicants looking for the best school for its value. New this year is a complete overhaul of how the list is presented; instead of a numerical ranking, Money's Best Colleges presents itself in a 2.5-star to — 5-star rating, giving users a more useful consumer tool. The new rating system is based on the philosophy that there is not one, singular best college for every student. Instead, there's a variety of outstanding, high-value colleges across the country.

"With Money's new Best Colleges list, readers will have the opportunity to evaluate schools with more context and avoid being distracted by where something falls compared to hundreds of other schools," says executive editor Mike Ayers. "We hope this will help those looking to make an educated choice around one of the most important financial decisions of their lifetime."

With a focus on above-average graduation rates, Money scored more than 700 colleges in three areas: quality, affordability and future earning potential. These data points take into account important factors like the net price of a degree, loan repayment rates, median earnings and four "value add" calculations measuring a school's actual performance against its predicted performance based on its student body.

Money's 2023 Five-Star Best Colleges are as follows:

Amherst College

Berea College

Brown University

California Institute of Technology

California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Columbia University

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Harvard University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Northwestern University

Princeton University

Rice University

Stanford University

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Notre Dame

University of Pennsylvania

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Williams College

Yale University

For Money's complete list of the Best Colleges go here .

Money's Best Colleges uses this methodology .

In addition to the Best Colleges feature and the regional breakout lists including best colleges in the South , Northeast , West , and Midwest , the Money team shares a series of complimentary stories to provide an overall, one-stop-shop for all of your higher education questions.

Money editor Kaitlin Mulhere is available for interviews. She oversees the website's coverage of higher education topics, including financial aid, student debt, and the Best Colleges ranking. For more information, visit Money.com.

ABOUT MONEY:

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live , Best Crypto Exchanges , Best Mortgage Lenders , Best Life Insurance , Best Auto Insurance , Best VA Loans , Best Homeowner Insurance , Best High-Yield Savings Accounts , Best Credit Cards , Best Colleges , Best Student Loans , and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies , with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com .

