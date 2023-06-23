Mauve Group Announced Winner of 'Excellence in Global Mobility' Award at the Think Global People and Relocate Awards

Hosted by Relocate Global , the award ceremony brought together leaders from across the global mobility, relocation, and international management sector.

Mauve is proud to announce its 2nd award win of the year to date.

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has been presented with the 'Excellence in Global Mobility, Global Policy Design or Implementation' Award at the Think Global People and Relocate Awards 2023.

Announced at The Innovation Festival for Global Working, the award ceremony celebrated the achievements of leading organisations across the global mobility and international relocation sector.

During The Innovation Festival for Global Working, Mauve CEO Ann Ellis took part in a keynote panel discussing how the evolution of global trends is impacting diverse industry sectors. Chaired by BAFTA-nominated journalist Jayne Constantinis, Ann was joined by Valérie Besanceney, Executive Director at Safe Passage Across Networks and Demetra Marcantonio, Director of KPMG's Global Mobility Services team.

The global mobility accolade accepted by CEO Ann Ellis recognises Mauve's contribution to relocation management, by supporting organisations with global business expansion, overseas mobility projects, and maximising return on investment.

The award application discussed the solutions Mauve provides across the Not-for-Profit sector, to showcase how its expertise support businesses with global mobility projects. The application was supplemented by a supporting video and all applications were then scrutinised by a panel of judges.

Mauve Group was credited by the judges for its innovative employment solutions and for providing "an inspirational approach for all organisations wishing to operate effectively without jeopardising compliance requirements".

CEO Ann Ellis expressed, "Myself and the team are thrilled to receive this award. Gaining recognition for the delivery of excellent global mobility services that prioritise the utmost compliance, enables us to raise our visibility and support more clients globally."

This is Mauve's second award win of 2023 to date – a testament to Mauve's authenticity and expertise in an increasingly competitive sector.

About Mauve:

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record, and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons, press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

