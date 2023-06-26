CTAM LAUNCHES STREAMSAFELY SUMMER CAMP TO HELP PARENTS FIND SAFE STREAMING OPTIONS FOR THEIR KIDS

– StreamSafely Summer Camp collection, curated by Common Sense Media, is now available

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTAM, the industry's entertainment and technology marketing organization, today launches StreamSafely Summer Camp, a new online destination at StreamSafely.com where parents and kids can find something great to watch all summer long – without the risks that come with pirated content. The site includes a collection of 46 movies curated by the experts at Common Sense Media that will entertain families and kids with safe, family-friendly content through June, July and August, and a checklist for parents on safe streaming.

Fake sites have consequences: economic damage for artists, malware and identity theft for families, among other risks.

A CTAM study from October 2022 found that households with kids self-report higher piracy rates. In the study, 38% of households with kids report accessing pirated content a few times a year, well above the mean for the US adult population overall (26%). Piracy sites appear free, but they make money by stealing personal information, often by installing destructive malware or ransomware on users' home computers. Digital video piracy (i.e., illegal streaming, stream ripping, etc.) accounts for more than $50 billion in revenue losses for the global tv and movie industry.

Adding to the risk is that parents have growing uncertainty about whether they're accessing trusted content. Our study found that between 2020 and 2022, the number of adults who said they had " definitely not visited" a pirated content site dramatically decreased from 34% to 19%, while those who said they had " probably not visited" a pirated site grew 11%, from 18% to 29% of respondents. As one study respondent noted, "I don't know if the sites I've used are legal or not. I Google for content, find what I'm going for, and view."

"Many families stream pirated content without even knowing it - they search for free streaming and trust the results because these sites are easy to find and resemble official sources," said Vicki Lins, President and CEO, CTAM. "Fake sites have real consequences: economic damage for artists, malware and identity theft for families, among other risks. We're proud to offer StreamSafely Summer Camp with our partners at CommonSense so families can trust what they're watching."

"We want to help parents relieve any worry or stress when searching for safe, family-friendly content online that they can share and enjoy with their kids this summer," said Jill Murphy, Editor-in-Chief and Head of Distribution at Common Sense Media. "We're excited to partner with CTAM and offer families an exciting variety of curated age-appropriate movie reviews that they can trust."

StreamSafely.com's Summer Streaming Camp solves the unauthorized content problem for parents, giving families one destination where they can find all the latest movies – vetted by the experts at Common Sense Media – available at trusted streaming destinations that won't expose their families to cyber criminals. Some of the content in the collection includes:

Akeelah and the Bee

Big Hero 6

The BFG

Coco

Coraline

Descendants

Despicable Me

Encanto

Ferdinand

Finding Nemo

Frozen

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Hidden Figures

How to Train Your Dragon

Ice Age

In The Heights

The Incredibles

Inside Out

The Kid Who Would Be King

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Lego Movie

Lilo and Stich

Little Women (2019)

Luck

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Moana

Napoleon Dynamite

Raya and the Last Dragon

RBG

Ron's Gone Wrong

School of Rock

Science Fair

The Sea Beast

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Shrek

Soul

Spies in Disguise

Spirited Away

Spy Kids

Turning Red

Up

WALL-E

Whale Rider

Wolfwalkers

Zootopia

About StreamSafely.com

StreamSafely.com, a website from CTAM, provides safe resources and information about the risks involved with accessing television/streaming entertainment and film through illegal, pirate services and unauthorized password sharing. Our dedicated team recommends solutions for safe streaming by utilizing vetted streaming services, free streaming, and live streaming.

About CTAM

CTAM unites leaders in media, entertainment and technology to enrich consumers' lives with exciting experiences, from what they watch to how they communicate, to the way they live and work. Member companies drive collaborative marketing and communications initiatives so they can achieve greater success by working together, and ultimately better serve the millions of people they engage every day.

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

