Edison Interactive Bolsters Ad Tech Expertise with Addition of Industry Veterans Jeremy Straight and Allen Dove

DENVER, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Edison Interactive, a leading content management system for connected devices, is thrilled to announce the addition of two accomplished professionals, Jeremy Straight and Allen Dove, to its team. Their expertise in Big Data and Adtech will enhance the company's SaaS CMS platform, Launchpad, and fuel its mission to revolutionize digital experiences.

Jeremy Straight, an industry veteran, joins Edison Interactive as the new SVP, Sales and Marketing. With over 15 years of experience in the advertising technology landscape with executive leadership roles at SpotX and Innovid, Jeremy brings unparalleled knowledge and insight to Edison's sales and marketing teams. He has a proven ability to identify monetization opportunities and build go to market strategies, making him a valuable asset in driving the growth of Launchpad's customer adoption.

Allen Dove, an esteemed technologist with a deep understanding of big data and scaling platforms, will be joining the Board of Advisors at Edison Interactive. Dove's extensive experience in building scalable data platforms and leading data-driven initiatives aligns perfectly with the company's vision. His expertise will be instrumental in leveraging Launchpad's capabilities to empower customers in unlocking new revenue streams through custom screen experiences. Dove joins the Edison team from Magnite, where he served as CTO.

Edison Interactive's Launchpad CMS platform has witnessed remarkable growth, serving as the foundation for captivating digital experiences across various industries. The SaaS platform enables customers to effortlessly build and deploy customized screen experiences, creating immersive journeys that captivate audiences and drive engagement.

With the addition of Jeremy and Allen, Edison Interactive is fortifying its ad tech talent and industry expertise to match the growing demand for Launchpad's capabilities. The company recognizes the immense potential for monetization that lies within the ad tech component of Launchpad across verticals such as hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, sports, news and finance. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge advertising technology, Edison Interactive empowers its customers to maximize their revenue and deliver truly impactful digital experiences.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy Straight and Allen Dove join the Edison Interactive team," expressed Jeremy Ostermiller, CEO at Edison Interactive. "Their deep-seated expertise in ad tech and data analytics is set to be a catalyst for Launchpad's advancement. We remain steadfast in equipping our clients with cutting-edge tools and strategies to realize the full potential of their digital experiences."

Edison Interactive is a leading out-of-home (OOH) content management system (CMS) for connected screens in golf carts, rental vehicles, hotel rooms, and more. Focused on digitally transforming the customer experience, Edison is known for its vast network of premium displays, digital signage, and infotainment solutions. Edison platform delivers valuable back-end insights and management capabilities for businesses while providing end-use customers with meaningful content and features that can be monetized. With a predominantly Fortune 500 client base, including Verizon Wireless, Avis Budget Group and Yahoo!, EI was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. For more visit www.edisoninteractive.com.

