A Perfect and Endless Summer: Celebrity Cruises® Will Be Island Hopping Like Never Before With the Introduction of a New Caribbean Program Including the First Ever Stops to Perfect Day at CocoCay

MIAMI, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity Cruises, the award-winning premium cruise line with a global fleet of 16 resorts at sea that take guests to more than 300 destinations around the world across all seven continents, is thrilled to announce a revamped Caribbean program for the Summer 2024 season. Starting next April, sun chasers, beach lovers and relaxation seekers, will all be able to enjoy the Caribbean like never before on board two award-winning ships, Celebrity BeyondSM and Celebrity Reflection®, as they begin to call the tropics home. Not only does the new program double the brand's number of year-round Caribbean sailings and introduces the first weekend itineraries, but both ships will now offer guests with the exciting opportunity to experience Perfect Day at CocoCay for the first time in history.

"Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination. By introducing this new program, we can meet this demand and offer something new and historic to all our guests," says Laura Hodges Bethge , President of Celebrity Cruises. "Perfect Day is a destination like no other, and we are honored to add it to our portfolio."

Located in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay is a vibrant island paradise and one of the Caribbean's most exclusive destinations. Offering the best of beach-side bliss and sun-soaked excitement, guests can find peak relaxation or the ultimate thrill – whatever their speed and definition of the perfect day means. Travelers can enjoy miles of pristine white sand beaches and crystal-clear turquoise waters, take a dip in the largest freshwater pool in The Bahamas, swim up to the bar for a refreshing tropical cocktail, experience the ultimate in relaxation and privacy at Coco Beach Club that features a heated infinity pool, specialty restaurant, and 20 exclusive overwater cabanas. Hideaway Beach, a new offering debuting in January, will offer an adults only paradise, with private cabanas and a new signature food outlet. If you are eager to get the adrenaline flowing on North America's tallest waterslide, or soar 450 feet above the island in Up, Up and Away — an epic balloon ride that provides breathtaking panoramic views— Perfect Day has something for everyone.

Sailing out of South Florida, Celebrity Beyond, will offer a mix of six and eight-night journeys, which visit incredible destinations like Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao, along with Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Launched in April 2022 in Europe and in November 2022 in North America, Celebrity Beyond is the newest member of the brand's revolutionary and modern Edge Series that reimagined what cruising could be. Signature offerings of the series include more than 30 food and beverage options, an outward-facing design that maximizes outdoor spaces and panoramic ocean views, world-class production shows, and sleek staterooms that range from Infinite Verandas which open with the push of a button to welcome the outdoor in, to the wellbeing-focused AquaClass®, and the ultimate in luxury with the first-ever two-story suites known as the Edge Villas.

For the first time, travelers will have the opportunity to getaway every weekend on Celebrity Reflection's new three and four-night itineraries. From Friday to Monday, travelers will have the opportunity to break free from their routines and recharge in the Caribbean. Nearly 40 itineraries will offer the chance to enjoy Perfect Day, while also taking guests to the picturesque streets of Key West, and the white sand beaches of Bimini. These two destinations are renowned for their laidback lifestyle, allowing only one ship per day.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X®" is the mark of a fleet of 16 resorts at sea taking guests to the world's best places on the world's best places. Celebrity revolutionized the industry with its cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group® (NYSE: RCL). For more information about Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebrity.com.

