HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) has named two accomplished financial services executives as independent directors.

Vantage (PRNewswire)

Vantage Risk Formalizes Board of Directors with New Appointments Caroline Foulger and W. Dave Dowrich .

Caroline Foulger, a longtime advisor to insurance companies and financial institutions, and W. Dave Dowrich, Chief Financial Officer at TIAA, have joined the Vantage board.

During her career, Mrs. Foulger led the insurance practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers Bermuda. She has also held several board positions in the financial services industry.

In addition to his role at TIAA, Mr. Dowrich has held numerous executive leadership roles at leading financial services organizations, including Prudential Financial, American International Group, and Goldman Sachs.

Vantage's Non-Executive Chairman Constantine "Dinos" Lordanou said: "Since Vantage was launched in 2020, the company has matured and continues to gain momentum. Now is the right time to bring on additional expert advisors who will help guide Vantage to achieve its potential."

In addition to Lordanou, Vantage's founding directors are: Greg Hendrick, Vantage's Chief Executive Officer; Brian Schreiber, Managing Director and Head of Carlyle Insurance Solutions at Carlyle; and Hunter Philbrick, Partner at Hellman & Friedman.

Also formally joining the Vantage board are additional representatives from Vantage's lead investors: James F. Burr and Jitij Dwivedi, Managing Directors at Carlyle; and Adam Halpern-Leistner, Director at Hellman & Friedman.

Hendrick added: "Vantage was founded on the idea of building a data-empowered underwriting company that sees risk differently. We are fortunate to have outstanding talent across our businesses and exceptional advisors."

"We are delighted to bring on Caroline and Dave as independent directors, and we welcome Jitij, Jim, and Adam to our board. Their expertise will help Vantage continue to grow as a leading market for complex specialty risks," Hendrick said.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-"; (Excellent) by AM Best. Carlyle and Hellman &Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact

John Flannery, john.flannery@vantagerisk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vantage