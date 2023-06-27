World's First Near Zero Carbon 3D-Printed Homes Constructed in Round Top, TX

Eco Material Technologies and Hive 3D Builders Partner to Produce Sustainable, Stronger Homes

ROUND TOP, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Material Technologies , the largest producer of sustainable cementitious materials and near-zero carbon cement replacement products in North America, and Hive 3D , the leader in sustainable 3D-printed construction projects, today unveiled the first 3D-printed homes utilizing near zero carbon cement as part of The Casitas @ The Halles, a collection of homes ranging from 400-900 square ft. featuring studio, single-bedroom, and two-bedroom models.

Utilizing Eco Material's near zero carbon, longer-lasting and more durable cement called PozzoCEM Vite®, Hive's 3D-printed houses will offer a sustainable, cost-efficient and affordable housing solution to future residents of The Casitas @ The Halles. Previously, Hive 3D successfully printed a 3,150 square foot home using Eco Material's near zero carbon cement, called PozzoSlag®, at lower replacement levels. PozzoCEM Vite® and PozzoSlag® have been proven to enhance the strength, impermeability, and durability of concrete with near-zero emissions. PozzoSlag replaces 50% of the portland cement in concrete and has been used in roads and bridges in Texas for over a decade. The PozzCEM Vite® used as part of the construction at The Casitas @ The Halles is one of the next generations of Green Cement products and replaces 100% of portland cement in concrete, has 92% lower emissions and sets much faster than traditional Portland cement. Eco Material has sold approximately one million tons of their Green Cement products throughout the country over the past decade.

In addition to the environmental advantages of the material, Hive 3D and Eco Material have worked together to create a system to mix Eco Material's cement replacement products with locally-sourced aggregates onsite using modified commercial mixing equipment. This allows Hive 3D to produce printable material at a fraction of the cost of other commercially available 3D printing mortars, and subsequently build houses for significantly less than they could be built by traditional means.

"Hive 3D's commitment to building the first 100% cement replacement 3-D printed homes aligns with our goal of transitioning the construction industry away from using materials that generate approximately 8% of the world's carbon emissions each year," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "While we are known as the largest supplier of sustainable cement alternatives for large scale infrastructure projects, we are proud to be able to work with forward-thinking innovators like the team at Hive 3D to provide residential solutions as well. These homes are cost efficient, beautiful and sustainable in many senses of the word."

"We are beyond excited to work with Eco Material Technologies, Starred Sky Development, and CyBe Construction on this new project," added Timothy Lankau, CEO of Hive 3D. "These small homes will serve as a model for affordable and eco-friendly housing throughout the country. We plan to build them at a speed and cost point that is unprecedented in the affordable housing space."

Hive 3D has worked with one of its technology partners, CyBe Construction, to develop a mobile, small footprint, next generation construction printer and mixing system that can use Eco Material's unique low-cost sustainable cement replacement products at industry leading speeds and quality.

PozzCEM Vite® replaces 100% of portland cement with 92% fewer emissions. The advanced material also sets much faster than traditional Portland cement – in 2-3 minutes in the formulation used by Hive 3D – allowing rapid printing of sustainable homes. Eco Material is also introducing its PozzoCEM formulation – which has 99% lower emissions than Portland Cement and may be used in future Hive 3D projects.

In addition to ongoing 3D printing projects with Hive 3D, Eco Material Technologies will be announcing several new infrastructure projects and strategic partnerships in 2023.

About Eco Material Technologies

Eco Material Technologies is the leading producer and supplier of sustainable cement alternatives in North America, serving over 4,000 unique customer locations with 10 million tons per year of recycled material from its 100+ sites across 45 states. The Company is the leading marketer and distributor of fly ash and other pozzolans, with the industry's only true national footprint of logistics networks and distribution channels. Eco Material is the leader in non-traditional supplementary cementitious materials ("SCMs") via beneficiation from landfilled/ponded ash, bottom ash and natural pozzolans with proprietary Green Cement technology that produces innovative, near zero carbon products as green substitutes for portland cement in concrete. The Company has plants in production and under construction that can produce over 3.7 million tons per year of sustainable, novel SCMs and also provides mission-critical utility services, including operations support, waste disposal, and environmental remediation. For more information, visit www.ecomaterial.com.

About Hive 3D

Hive 3D is an industry leading automated construction company. The company is focused on breaking the cost barrier in 3D construction printing to alleviate the US housing crisis. Hive 3D has printed one of the largest 3D printed homes in North America and has several large-scale affordable housing projects in their pipeline for 2023 and 2024.

