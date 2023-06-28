The 18th CISMEF Serves as a Platform of Communication, Sharing, and Cooperation for Global MSMEs

GUANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, 2023, the seventh Micro-, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Day of the United Nations, the 18th China International Small and Medium Enterprises Fair (CISMEF) and the 2nd SME International Cooperation Summit (SMEICS) kicked off in Guangzhou City.

The number of booths at this edition's CISMEF increased by 28% from the previous year, and the exhibition space for overseas exhibitors expanded by 50%. Many innovative enterprises have demonstrated new domestic technologies and high-end manufacturing capacities and embodied the fact that the "SMEs can do great things".

Lighting manufacturers from Zhongshan City in Guangdong Province enjoy world reputation. An innovative enterprise from Zhongshan has launched flicker-free eye-care lamps. At present, the flicker-free feature is still impossible in most LEDs, as the founder of Guangdong Bolangte Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. remarked. Nevertheless, Bolangte, through chip R&D, has become China's first manufacturer of flicker-free eye-care lamps.

As China's robot industry advances rapidly, many robot enterprises have participated in the event. Sevnce Robotics Co., Ltd. in Chongqing Exhibition Zone has presented quadruped robots and wheeled patrol robots both of which are explosion-proof and designed for chemical purposes.

China, as the world's second largest economy, has remained attractive to foreign investors. This year's CISMEF has attracted many overseas enterprises. Capital Rice Co., Ltd., established in 1977, is a world-renowned rice exporter from Thailand. It presents Mighty Elephant Thai Jasmine Rice, produced in Ubon Ratchathani Province, the golden area for planting Jasmine Rice.

Moreover, from June 26 to 30, the main forum of the SMEICS is held, which is accompanied by a parallel one, six sub-forums, and six themed events. The event will facilitate global MSMEs in thorough discussion, exploration, and sharing of their development experience and serve as a cooperation platform.

