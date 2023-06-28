If you were exposed to tear gas or other chemical agents at the Multnomah County Detention Center between May 29, 2020 and July 29, 2020, your rights may be affected by a pending class action lawsuit

What is the class action about? Current and former detainees and inmates at Multnomah County Detention Center have sued Multnomah County and individual county officers, claiming that the County and its officials violated their Eighth Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment rights and negligently caused them harm by failing to take steps to protect detained people from tear gas and other chemical agents that entered the Multnomah County Detention Center during the protests that took place between May 29, 2020, and July 29, 2020.

Who is included in the class? The class includes detainees or inmates at Multnomah County Detention Center and who were exposed to tear gas or other chemical agents between May 29, 2020, and July 29, 2020. If this describes you, you may have legal rights and options before the court makes any decisions on the merits of this matter.

What are your options? If you are a class member, you must choose whether to stay in the class. If you stay in the class, you will be bound by any decision made in the case. If you want to stay in the class, YOU DO NOT HAVE TO DO ANYTHING NOW.

If you do not wish to be included in the class, you must exclude yourself. To exclude yourself from the lawsuit, you must send a letter asking to be excluded or complete the "Exclusion Request" form online. Instructions for making this request can be found at the website or by calling the toll-free number below. You must mail your exclusion request postmarked by September 26, 2023. If you exclude yourself, you will not be legally bound by the court's judgment in this case and will retain your rights to file a claim independently. If you pursue your own lawsuit after you exclude yourself, you may need to hire your own lawyer to prove your claims in that suit.

If you do not exclude yourself from the class, you will be represented by the lawyers appointed by the court at no cost to you. You may hire your own lawyer if you wish, but you will need to retain and pay that lawyer yourself.

For information about your rights related to the lawsuit call (888) 224-1156 or visit www.mcdcteargasclassaction.com.

