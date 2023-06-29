American Dream Defined by Comfort, Happiness and Freedom, Say Small Business Owners in GoDaddy Study

TEMPE, Ariz., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey results from GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, show that almost three-quarters (74%) of U.S. small business owners say their perception of the American Dream has changed. Small business owners today define their achievement of the American Dream as living a comfortable lifestyle (56%), feeling happy with their life (54%) and having the freedom to pursue their passions and interests (49%).

In your opinion, which of the following indicate that you have achieved the American dream? % Living a comfortable lifestyle 56.4 % Feeling happy with your life 54 % Freedom to pursue your own passions and interests 49.2 % Owning your own home 45.2 % Being your own boss 38.7 % Having money/assets to leave to your children 33.7 % Being able to pay off your debt obligations 27.2 % Having equal rights and access to opportunities 26.1 % Owning a car 18.1 % Earning enough to move into a higher income bracket 17.5 % Getting a better education than previous generations in your family 14.9 % Sending your children to college 14.3 % Feeling like you belong in the USA 14.3 % Becoming or being an American citizen 9.1 % Improve your social status 8.8 % Going to college 8.6 %

However, 39% of small business owners do believe that being their own boss represents an achievement of the American Dream. This link is more pronounced among male (43%) than female (36%) small business owners. It is also particularly resonant for business owners who identify as Black (46%) and of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin (43%). Despite this, just 6% of people cited that as a 'top three' reason that they started their own business, with reporting women slightly higher than men (7% vs 5.5%).

While the majority of American small business owners believe that being a successful entrepreneur is a key way to create new generational wealth (78%), many have modest business aspirations, wanting to either stay a 'solo entrepreneur' (28%) or maintain being a small business with some employees and maybe a physical location (35%). Only 12% aspire to one day become a corporate business with a large employee base and headquarters. While revenue growth (63%) is unsurprisingly a top indicator of small business success, according to the survey respondents, other indicators point to the importance of emotional contentment rather than material accomplishments. For example, achieving happiness (60%) and a healthy work-life balance (60%) rounded out the top three indicators of success.

Just under two-thirds (62%) of American small business owners are confident they will achieve what they perceive as the American Dream, with male business owners showing more confidence than female (71% vs. 55%) and Millennials reporting themselves as the most confident generation (66%).

Small business owners do, however, face daunting economic concerns. For instance, 80% of small business owners agree that inflation is currently impeding entrepreneurs trying to achieve the American Dream. When reflecting on their biggest financial challenges:

42% rated some level of difficulty in access to financial capital when starting their business

23% pointed to rising costs of wages and materials

23% cited lack of personal wealth, which is notable when 55% used personal savings to start

Other top barriers to the American Dream for small business owners include:

Lack of access to technology (33%)

Lack of access to free/affordable healthcare (32%)

Lack of education (28%)

Discrimination (28%)

Inadequate language/communication skills (24%)

"This survey data shows that American small business owners are thinking beyond revenue and sales growth when they consider what the American Dream means to them – today it's more about feeling a sense of belonging, freedom, happiness, and work-life balance," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard. "Whatever their interpretation is of the American Dream, GoDaddy is committed to helping these entrepreneurs achieve success on their terms."

