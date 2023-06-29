Bilibili Attends Anime Expo 2023 in Los Angeles

First two episodes of 'Link Click' Season 2 to premier at special event on July 2

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bilibili Inc. ("Bilibili" or the "Company"), an iconic brand and a leading video community for the young generation in China, today announced its participation in Anime Expo 2023, one of the world's most prominent anime conventions, to be held in Los Angeles from July 1-4, 2023. Bilibili will host a special screening event at the JW Marriott Los Angeles on July 2 at 19:00 PST, where the long-awaited second season of the Chinese anime series, Link Click, will make its debut outside of China with the unveiling of its first two episodes.

Bilibili's booth (South Hall Lobby SF4) at the Expo will serve as a gateway to the vibrant world of Chinese animation, featuring a collection of top-quality Chinese anime titles produced by Bilibili, such as Link Click and Heaven Official's Blessing.

Link Click tells the story of two friends, Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who use superpowers to enter photographs to grant their clients' wishes. The upcoming second season will explore the main storyline in more depth with the introduction of brand-new characters.

With each episode featuring a touching story with thrilling plot twists, Link Click Season 1 has received widespread acclaim and recognition among both Chinese and international audiences. In China, the award-winning Link Click has amassed over 300 million views on Bilibili, igniting over 800 million passionate conversations across various social media platforms.

In 2022, Crunchyroll, the global brand offering fans the ultimate anime experience in over 200 countries and territories, launched English dubbed version of Link Click Season 1 in markets globally, followed by the Japanese and Korean dubbed versions on local TV channels and online animation platforms in the two countries. Garnering an impressive 8.73 user rating and a peak ranking of No.18 on MyAnimeList, the world's most active online anime and manga community and database, Link Click has firmly established itself as one of the most popular Chinese anime series among fans outside China.

Expressing his excitement for the upcoming season, Haolin, the director of Link Click, said, "Link Click has always been a passion project close to my heart. It explores themes of friendship, courage, and the unbreakable bonds we form. I am thrilled to present the second season at Anime Expo 2023 and to share this journey with fans worldwide. We're delighted to continue supporting Chinese anime and celebrating its unique creativity and storytelling."

Rooted in the hearts of ACG (Anime, Comic, and Games) enthusiasts, Bilibili is a leading platform for exceptional Chinese anime series as well as one of the largest Chinese anime production companies. Aligned with its "MADE FOR GLOBAL" vision, Bilibili is actively forging partnerships with overseas platforms to produce and showcase more Chinese original animations. Over the past two years, Bilibili has achieved remarkable milestones through collaborations with industry giants such as Crunchyroll, Netflix and ADN, facilitating the global distribution of popular Chinese anime content, including The Legend of Exorcism, The Daily Life of the Immortal King, and Fairies Albums. A total of 29 titles from Bilibili have been introduced by global platforms and available to international audiences.

As a steadfast supporter of Chinese anime, Bilibili remains committed to nurturing and promoting China's animation industry. The annual ANIME MADE BY BILIBILI event stands as a testament to the platform's long-term dedication and initiatives in advancing the Chinese animation scene. With over 100 Chinese anime series released in the past two years and supportive initiatives such as the "Light Catcher Initiative" aimed at nurturing industry talent, Bilibili continues to shape the world of Chinese animation.

Bilibili's participation in Anime Expo 2023 is set to be an exciting experience for anime fans. It will provide a glimpse into the immense potential of Chinese animation and the strong collaboration between Bilibili and the global anime industry.

