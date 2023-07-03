Open Sky Group Expands Partnership with delaPlex to Drive Growth in Indian and S.E. Asian Markets

Go-to-Market Strategy Links Global Implementation Specialists with Supply Chain Services Provider

RALEIGH, N.C., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in supply chain implementation solutions, and delaPlex, a global technology and consulting services provider specializing in supply chain services, have expanded their partnership to provide best-of-breed warehouse management system (WMS) capabilities in India and S.E. Asia. delaPlex is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations in the UK and multiple locations in India. Open Sky Group is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, with operations in Australia and New Zealand.

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse, labor, and transportation management solutions, helps lower costs and risks for clients implementing and upgrading supply chain systems.

"Together, we represent a depth of supply chain technical operating and consulting expertise unmatched in India by any one company," said Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich "Our continued partnership will pursue WMS implementation opportunities across the continent, leveraging delaPlex's vast network of local consulting resources and industry contacts."

"India is a key global hub for supply chain operations," said Manish Sachdeva, delaPlex CEO. "By teaming up with Open Sky Group, we are now able to offer our customers Tier 1 WMS capabilities delivered to the highest standards of excellence provided by Open Sky Group and Blue Yonder solutions."

The partnership go-to-market strategy aims at serving supply chain organizations in need of digital solutions, especially in WMS upgrades and initial deployments. With complementary skills and talents, proven track records, and like-minded cultures focused on uncompromised transparency and superior outcomes, Open Sky Group and delaPlex look forward to years of mutual and evolving success.

ABOUT DELAPLEX

delaPlex is a global technology services and business consulting company that helps organizations achieve exceptional results. With a focus on Supply Chain Management, delaPlex has built highly skilled practices and centers of excellence. Working alongside clients as one team, delaPlex is committed to bringing clients the talent, expertise, and latest in technology to reach their business goals with less overhead and risk.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, help clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

