EDIRNA, Inc. announces establishment of Executive Team and Strategic Partnership with a Global RNA Biopharmaceutical Company

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDIRNA, Inc. (the "Company" or "EDIRNA"), an innovative biotechnology company focused on RNA-Editing therapeutics, announces establishment of executive management team led by experienced biopharma executive, Christopher W. Kennedy, as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

EDIRNA recently completed initial funding from a leading global RNA biopharmaceutical company, Sirnaomics Ltd. ("Sirnaomics", Stock Code: 2257.HK), to further advance their research and development efforts. The agreement includes an exclusive licensing of Sirnaomics' proprietary delivery technologies for RNA-Editing applications. This strategic partnership accelerates EDIRNA's proprietary Edit-to-Cure Therapeutics™ platform targeting diseases with high unmet clinical needs.

"It's a distinct honor and remarkable opportunity to lead EDIRNA on the noble mission of developing technologies focused on addressing the root causes of rare diseases," said Kennedy. "I've been fortunate to work in both the research and patient care sides of healthcare. RNA-Editing provides the potential for innovative breakthroughs to cure diseases instead of treating symptoms. Our strategic partnership with Sirnaomics allows us to capitalize on clinically validated RNA delivery technology to advance our therapeutic programs."

"RNA-Editing is emerging as a powerful technology to manipulate RNA to enable correction of disease-causing mutations and modulate gene expression and protein function. The technology is particularly well suited for therapeutic applications that require a transient pharmacodynamic effect rather than a permanent alteration to the genome. RNA-Editing drugs are poised to broadly impact various unmet therapeutic needs," comments from Dr. Patrick Lu, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Sirnaomics. "We are very excited to build this strategic partnership with EDIRNA, since this innovative and dynamic group has assembled a leadership and scientific team with steadfast focus on RNA-Editing technology for novel therapeutics. This partnership also represents a strategic expansion of Sirnaomics' well-validated delivery and chemical modification technology platforms beyond just RNAi and mRNA applications."

About EDIRNA

EDIRNA, Inc. is a privately held early-stage biotech firm focused on RNA-Editing therapeutics. The Company's Edit-to-Cure Therapeutics™ platform uses RNA-editing technologies to address the root cause of disease progression. Learn more at www.EDIRNA.us.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics company to have a strong presence in both Asia and the United States. Based on its proprietary delivery technologies: Polypeptide Nanoparticle Formulation and the 2nd generation of GalNAc conjugation, the Group has established an enriched drug candidate pipeline. Sirnaomics is currently holding a leadership position on advancing RNAi therapeutics for oncology application with multiple successes of its clinical programs for STP705 and STP707. STP122G represents the first drug candidate of GalAhead™ technology entering clinical development. With establishment of the Group's manufacturing facility, Sirnaomics currently is undergoing a transition from a biotech company to a biopharma corporation. Learn more at: www.sirnaomics.com.

CONTACT:

EDIRNA

Sirnaomics

