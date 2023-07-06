365 Retail Markets Launches MM6 Mini Self-Service Kiosk for Dining and Micro Market Industry Applications

Self-service solution optimizes location layout without compromising consumer experience

TROY, Mich., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Retail Markets, the global leader in unattended retail technology, today announced a new versatile kiosk, the MM6 Mini, that balances flexibility and consumer experience with any dining cafeteria or micro market location.

Offer a premium self-checkout experience to smaller workspaces. MM6 Mini is an adaptable kiosk for both micro market and dining setups featuring excellent durability, security, and performance for a strong ROI. (PRNewswire)

The MM6 Mini allows Food Service Operators to serve a broader range of location types with top-tier consumer experience.

Until now, two extremes of kiosk technology have existed in the market for Food Service Operators (FSOs). Cheap tablet-based solutions that target smaller spaces but trade consumer experience for cost. And full-sized kiosks that best address premium, high-touch, and high traffic locations.

With smaller offices becoming the norm and growth in new segments like healthcare and hotels, FSOs need a middle ground to better serve a broader range of location types and their bottom line without compromising customer satisfaction.

The MM6 Mini is a compact point-of-sale, with 15.6" inch display that offers unlimited placement flexibility with wall and countertop mount options. Its size is perfectly suited for midsize locations, but its price makes it attractive to cluster with additional Minis to improve throughput in larger spaces. New in the latest MM6 line of next generation kiosks from 365, the MM6 Mini helps operators cut down service time and drive additional income through digital advertising services powered by Advana™.

Part of a hardware platform that supports multichannel applications, MM6 Mini offers a thoughtful, frictionless self-checkout experience for both dining and micro market applications. The 365-user interface (UI) for dining was enhanced to offer the highly desired capabilities of nutritional insight, upsell recommendations, order ahead, and custom orders. For micro markets, the industry proven UI has easy item look-up for items without barcodes, highlights transaction detail, and efficiently guides consumers through the transaction. Operators with the two concepts adjacent can use a single kiosk for both market and café purchases to further save space and cost.

"Considering the transition of business & industry (B&I) towards smaller office spaces with hybrid work models, we firmly believe that the MM6 Mini is the ideal solution for catering to workplace refreshment services in this evolving landscape," said Boris Amegadjie, Chief Product Officer for 365. For operators expanding into new markets outside of B&I, Amegadjie continued, "Equipped with a flexible size that accommodates any setting and a remarkable combination of affordability and performance, operators are poised for successful outcomes wherever they take their business."

Earlier this Spring, the MM6 Mini won the coveted distinction of the People's Choice Award at the NAMA Show which confirmed early operator feedback on the technology.

Visit our website to learn more about MM6 Mini for dining and markets. Operators can also reach out directly to a sales representative.

About 365 Retail Markets

365 Retail Markets is the global leader in unattended retail technology. Founded in 2008, 365 provides a full suite of best-in-class, self-service technologies for food service operators including end-to-end integrated SaaS software, payment processing and point of-sale hardware. Today, the company's technology solutions autonomously power food retail spaces at corporate offices, manufacturing and distribution facilities, and more, in order to provide compelling foodservice options for consumers. 365's technology solutions include a growing suite of frictionless smart-stores, micro markets, vending, catering, and dining point-of-sale options to meet the expanding needs of its customers. 365 continuously pioneers innovation in the industry with superior technology, strategic partnerships and ultimate flexibility in customization and branding.

For more information about 365 Retail Markets, visit www.365retailmarkets.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn

About Advana

Advana™ is the first advertising and data platform based on true point of sale data helping leading brands and retailers create more value than ever in their venues.

MM6 Mini for Dining offers powerful dining features in an attractive, versatile package. Serve customers no matter the environment. MM6 Mini can be wall mounted or countertop mounted and its compact size allows you appeal to any cafeteria layout. An engaging 15.6″ touchscreen with intuitive navigation will make it easy for your patrons to order, pay, and enjoy! (PRNewswire)

365 Retail Markets Logo (PRNewswire)

