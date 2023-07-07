SENTINEL RESOURCE GROUP TAPS FORMER PROSECUTOR AND SAN JOSE POLICE INTELLIGENCE CENTER LEADER AS FIRST LEGAL CHIEF

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Resource Group (SRG) announces the strategic hire of Frank Carrubba as its first Chief Legal Officer. The addition of a highly experienced legal and intelligence professional is another step in reinforcing our commitment to excellence and maintaining our position as a trusted advisor to corporations, their law firms, and private family offices.

Carrubba, an accomplished legal and intelligence professional, recently led the San Jose Police Criminal Data Intelligence Center, established by now Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia. Known for his innovation in shaping law enforcement intelligence capabilities, Carrubba has a proven record in the design, development, and optimization of intelligence fusion centers. Previously, he served as a Chief of the Criminal Division at the San Francisco District Attorney's Office, where he led the establishment of the Crime Strategies Unit, which was a recognized national model for innovative, data-driven prosecutions. Before this, Carrubba enjoyed a 25-year career as a prosecutor with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

In his new role at SRG, Carrubba will join CEO Wesley Bull and COO David Tindall in advancing the company's strategic vision to be the recognized global authority in security risk advisory, intelligence, and investigations for corporations, their law firms, and private family offices.

Wesley Bull, CEO at SRG, said, "Frank's deep experience with complex legal risk assessments, enriched by his formidable intelligence and investigations acumen, sets the stage for us to elevate our service offerings, and signifies an exciting addition to our executive leadership team to pioneer additional advancements in our sector."

Carrubba received his Juris Doctor degree after attending both California Western and Santa Clara University School of Law. He was admitted to the State Bar of California in 1991, where he remains active as an attorney in good standing.

SRG's COO David Tindall commented, "I know first-hand that Frank's experience as a former prosecutor and expertise with intelligence data-driven investigations will be highly valued by SRG clients, particularly with our work in threat assessments and workplace violence risk. Frank is an accomplished leader who will further extend our People First approach to client engagements."

As CLO, Frank will be responsible for directing all legal and compliance matters for SRG, in addition to advising on client engagements across the firm's services verticals. Frank said, "SRG has meticulously assembled a distinguished team of cross-disciplinary professionals, renowned for their discretion, and results. I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to infuse my unique skills into this formidable talent matrix."

