IGT Recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by the 2023 Disability Equality Index

Company achieves top score on comprehensive benchmarking tool recognizing disability inclusion in the workplace

LONDON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it earned a top score in the 2023 Disability Equality Index® (DEI) and was named a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion."

Now in its ninth year, the DEI is a joint initiative established by the American Association of People with Disabilities (the "AAPD"), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global disability inclusion network, to provide benchmarking services to companies on their disability inclusion. In assessing IGT, DEI considered Culture & Leadership, Enterprise-Wide Access, Employment Practices (including Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations), Community Engagement, Supplier Diversity and Non-U.S. Operations (Non-Weighted). IGT joins 405 companies in the United States in receiving this designation.

"IGT being named a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' by the Disability Equality Index reflects our commitment to fostering and sustaining an inclusive workplace where all employees feel welcomed and can succeed in their careers," said Dorothy Costa, IGT Senior Vice President, People & Transformation. "Under the guidance of our Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, we continue to progress our diversity, equity and inclusion efforts for our global employees who activate IGT's core values and position us to be recognized with these significant achievements."

"Businesses have the power to drive the global advancement of disability inclusion, and we're thrilled to see more companies than ever leverage the Disability Equality Index to measure their progress. We recognize these top-scoring companies as a 'Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion' for their passion and efforts to lead the way in creating greater equity for people with disabilities in the workplace, marketplace, and supply chain," said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

Since 2018, when IGT created the Office of Diversity & Inclusion, the Company has implemented a range of programs, policy and systems changes, and leading practices that have promoted all dimensions of diversity to make it a more attractive and inclusive employer for people with disabilities. These actions include:

Implementing more inclusive and equitable hiring processes.

Offering benefits to accommodate visible and invisible disabilities.

Commitment to working with and providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities.

Establishing and supporting SuperAbilities at IGT, an employee-led and executive-sponsored Diversity and Inclusion Group.

Facilitating mandatory and elective employee training courses that help support IGT's diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability, and anti-harassment commitments.

To learn more about IGT's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit IGT.com or follow us on LinkedIn. To learn more about the DEI, visit www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion". The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 60+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN is a global organization driving disability inclusion and equality in business. More than 500 corporations partner with Disability:IN to create long-term business and social impact through the world's most comprehensive disability inclusion benchmarking and reporting tool, the Disability Equality Index (DEI; best-in-class conferences and programs; expert counsel and engagement; and public policy leadership. Join us at disabilityin.org/AreYouIN #AreYouIN.

