Explainable-AI Image Recognition startup initiates Medical Imaging for pathology

POTOMAC, Md., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC), the pioneer Cognitive Explainable-AI (Artificial Intelligence) (Cognitive XAI)software startup, will apply its Concept-Learning algorithms in Medical Imaging, starting with pathology, by expanding its medical team, including advisors, consultants, and collaborating medical facilities. ZAC has developed and demonstrated disruptive technologies for recognizing and searching 3D objects and their details from any view direction in images and videos. For both the US Air Force and Bosch / BSH projects, ZAC has demonstrated major AI and Machine Learning (ML) breakthroughs, including using only a few training samples, and using much lower computing power (e.g., using only an average laptop with only CPU), for both training and recognition. "Our software will provide the tool to assist the pathologists make an opinion on an image more accurately and faster, which improves intra-reader and inter-reader variability for physicians and increases their daily performance," said Dr. Bijan Tadayon, CEO of ZAC. "This means better patient care and reduced cost and liability, which is a win-win situation for all," emphasized Dr. Saied Tadayon, CTO of ZAC.

ZAC Cognition-based Explainable-AI (Cognitive XAI) enabling a wide variety of complex 3D image/ object recognition applications and verticals in different industries. (PRNewswire)

ZAC will apply its AI algorithms to Medical Imaging (pathology).

ZAC owns a very strong IP portfolio with over 450 inventions, including 13 issued US patents.

ZAC has an impressive team of scientists and developers. The development is headed by Saied Tadayon, a scientist and veteran software developer and a math prodigy, who ranked 1st as an undergrad at Cornell and got his PhD from Cornell at age 23.

ZAC world-renowned advisors include Prof. Gholam Peyman, MD (Inventor of LASIK, and awarded National Medal of Technology and Innovation by the US President), Prof. Mory Gharib (former Vice Provost of Research, at Caltech, and a prolific entrepreneur & inventor, with multiple startups, including in biotech), Prof. David Lee (Nobel Laureate, Physics), late Prof. Robert Buhrman (former Sr. Vice Provost of Research, Cornell), Prof. Mike Spencer (former Associate Dean of Engineering for Research, Cornell), and Prof. Mo Jamshidi (UTSA, Founding Dir. of NASA Center for Autonomous Control, and US Army Science Board member). The late Prof. Lotfi Zadeh of UC Berkeley (Father of Fuzzy Logic, co-inventor of Z-Transform, and AI Hall-of-Fame inductee) is also one of ZAC inventors.

Some other applications of ZAC tech are: autonomous vehicles, e-commerce, ads, satellite/aerial imaging, security, and smart homes/appliances.

Contact:

Z Advanced Computing, Inc. (ZAC)

Tel.: 301-294-0434

media@ZAdvancedComputing.com

www.ZAdvancedComputing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Z Advanced Computing, Inc.