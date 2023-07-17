Johnson Controls to expand OpenBlue digital buildings capabilities through acquisition of workplace management software leader FM:Systems

Acquisition adds complementary cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) digital workplace management capabilities to Johnson Controls' leading OpenBlue digital buildings software portfolio

FM:Systems' double-digit revenue growth and gross and operating margins expected to be accretive to Johnson Controls

Significant synergies providing increased capabilities and offerings from FM:Systems products to Johnson Controls customers

CORK, Ireland, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has acquired FM:Systems, a leading digital workplace management and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider for facilities and real estate professionals. The base purchase price for the transaction is $455 million, plus additional payments to be made subject to the achievement of post-closing earnout milestones.

The added expertise of FM:Systems will accelerate Johnson Controls' net zero building technologies leadership.

"FM:Systems' powerful, predictive workplace management platform will build on our best-in-class building automation services, OpenBlue, to offer a one-stop solution that helps customers accelerate their digital transformation journey, improve building efficiency and reduce operational costs," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver. "Coupled with our building asset solutions, energy management offerings and global field network, this acquisition further differentiates Johnson Controls' leadership in the fast-growing segment for autonomous and digitally enabled buildings."

FM:Systems, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and owned by Accel-KKR, has more than 200 employees and 1,200 customers, representing more than 2.4 million users across 80 countries. The company has earned a loyal customer base, achieving a greater than 110% average net revenue retention since 2020. An established leader in the digital workplace solutions industry, FM:Systems has had double-digit revenue growth with gross and operating margins that are accretive to Johnson Controls.

"Workplace management technology is a key enabler in terms of improving operational efficiency, creating safer, healthier and smarter buildings, and supporting sustainability goals. Since our investment in 2017, FM:Systems has become a leader in this space with continued innovation and service excellence, leading to a strong growth profile," said Dean Jacobson, managing director at Accel-KKR. "We are proud of the success accomplished together with the talented team at FM:Systems, and we are pleased to see how well FM:Systems fits into and expands Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital capabilities in pursuit of a shared vision to lead in the future of autonomous and connected buildings."

FM:Systems' innovative software products offer a range of solutions to make workspaces smarter, like space-scenario planning, asset management and facilities maintenance, supported by security protocols, floor plan scenario modeling, bi-direction integration with AutoCAD and Revit models, and advanced workplace analytics capabilities. Improving the experience of everyone inside, from visitors to occupants to building managers, its powerful sensors and analytics can help portfolio managers optimize space, realize greater cost savings, and help manage and report on indoor air and other environmental data in facilities as diverse as commercial real estate, hospitals, universities, and government buildings.

FM:Systems' capabilities will further strengthen Johnson Controls OpenBlue suite of software, which uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies to improve building performance, while making buildings smarter and healthier for the planet. Buildings collectively account for nearly 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions. The added expertise of FM:Systems will accelerate Johnson Controls' leadership in net zero building technologies globally, while strengthening long-term relationships with existing customers and creating new opportunities to meet demand in the fast-growing smart building segment.

FM:Systems CEO and Chairman Kurt von Koch will join Johnson Controls' digital business in a leadership role.

The acquisition is not expected to impact Johnson Controls' 2023 fiscal year financial outlook.

Centerview Partners LLC served as exclusive financial advisor and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor to Johnson Controls on the transaction. Moelis & Company LLC and Raymond James acted as financial advisors, and Goodwin Procter as legal advisor to FM:Systems.

INVESTOR CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS: Jim Lucas Trent Perrotto Johnson Controls Johnson Controls Direct: +1 651.391.3182 Direct: +1 202.834.6353 Email: jim.lucas@jci.com Email: media@jci.com



Todd Fogarty

Accel-KKR

Direct: +1 917.992.1170

Email: todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication regarding the acquisition of FM:Systems that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause the expected impact of the acquisition of FM:Systems to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, among others, risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, including the possibility that expected synergies will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time frame; delays in the successful integration of FM:Systems and its technologies; unfavorable reaction to the acquisition by customers, competitors, suppliers and employees, disruption from the transaction making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; significant transaction costs; and unknown liabilities.

Other factors that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed include, among others risks included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2022 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 15, 2022, which is available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. The description of certain of these risks is supplemented in Item 1A of Part II of Johnson Controls' subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

About FM:Systems

FM:Systems' all-in-one workplace management platform helps more than 1,200 of the world's largest organizations access, manage and measure every aspect of their real estate portfolio. With the most complete range of intuitive and scalable space management, hybrid work, workplace analytics and smart sensor solutions, FM:Systems helps customers gain the data-backed clarity and vision necessary to make strategic real estate decisions and deliver high-performance workplaces today and long into the future.

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc