VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $5.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, evenly balanced with net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recognized net income of $11.4 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Our return on average assets set a record for the Company in the first half of 2023, as we achieved 1.47% year-to-date.

"Virginia National Bank remains committed to our customers and our community, and continues to proactively lend as indicated by our loan growth in the second quarter," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We have not been forced to tighten our credit quality standards as many banks have, since our standards were established with a high bar from the onset, as evidenced by our solid credit quality metrics. Our return on average assets set a record for the Company in the first half of 2023, as we achieved 1.47% year-to-date."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased to 1.46% compared to 1.27% realized in the same period in the prior year.

Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased to 15.98% compared to 16.16% realized in same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.3 million period over period related to unrealized losses in the securities portfolio.

The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 was 54.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , an improvement over 58.3% for the same period in the prior year.

Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended June 30, 2023 rose to 3.83%, compared to 3.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 . Yield on loans elevated to 6.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 , from 4.32% for the same period in the prior year. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 88 bps in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 12 bps in the second quarter of 2022, increasing primarily due to the treatment of the credit mark under CECL 2 . When a purchased loan, which was identified as purchased credit-deteriorated as of the date of the acquisition, is satisfied by the borrower, the remaining mark is recognized as interest income in accordance with CECL, whereas former accounting treatment required that the credit mark be spread among the remaining loan pool.

Total deposits declined $130.3 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023 , as many customers moved funds outside of the Bank to earn higher yields while the Bank's strategy was to keep cost of funds low during the first two months of the year. Borrowings and federal funds purchased increased over the same period by $80.1 million . As of June 30, 2023 , the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $106.6 million .

The Company had no brokered deposits as of June 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 . The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $132.8 million as of June 30, 2023 and $134.6 million as of December 31, 2022 .

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release. 2 For more information regarding the adoption of FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023, refer to the Company's first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase plan of up to 5% of outstanding common stock, subject to consultation with the Federal Reserve. More information will be forthcoming for shareholders regarding the specifics of the plan after the consultation has been completed.

Loans and Asset Quality

Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $973.3 million , an increase of $36.9 million , or 3.9%, compared to December 31, 2022 .

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 , compared to 0.07% as of June 30, 2022 . Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023 , compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and increased from $1.1 million as of June 30, 2022 ; the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% as of June 30, 2023 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2022 . The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021 , with a remaining balance of $11.0 million as of June 30, 2023 . The total of the ACL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 amounted to 1.94% as of June 30, 2023 and 2.39% as of June 30, 2022 .

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 , the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $261 thousand , which includes $45 thousand related to provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in provision over the prior year is due primarily to increased loan balances.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $13.7 million increased $1.2 million , or 10%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 , due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, as well as the increase in average yields on loans, offset by increased interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 133 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 116 bps from 17 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 24 bps to 174 bps.

Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 83% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 44%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to gains on the sale of property of $1.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year. In addition, $210 thousand of income was recognized in the second quarter of the prior year related to advisory and brokerage income; this business line was sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, eliminating future income or expense related thereto. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received an additional $267 thousand recovery of unearned premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio, bringing the total recovered from liquidation of the insurance company to over $1.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $878 thousand, or 9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower occupancy expense and reduced professional and consulting fees as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Book Value

Book value per share was $26.54 as of June 30, 2023 and $25.20 as of June 30, 2022, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $24.01 as of June 30, 2023 compared to $22.28 as of June 30, 2022. These values increased as the impact of net income outweighed the increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate amounted to 18.4% compared to 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which are both lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of the current year.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management. Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing. Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)







June 30, 2023



December 31, 2022*



June 30, 2022





(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)



ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 9,714



$ 20,993



$ 17,631



Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

20,225





19,098





145,217



Federal funds sold

-





45





52,819



Securities:

















Available for sale, at fair value

473,868





538,186





461,830



Restricted securities, at cost

7,438





5,137





5,138



Total securities

481,306





543,323





466,968



Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

973,348





936,415





960,192



Allowance for credit losses

(7,863)





(5,552)





(5,503)



Loans, net

965,485





930,863





954,689



Premises and equipment, net

17,564





17,808





19,193



Assets held for sale

-





965





-



Bank owned life insurance

39,065





38,552





38,046



Goodwill

7,768





7,768





8,140



Core deposit intangible, net

5,815





6,586





7,405



Right of use asset, net

6,634





6,536





7,343



Deferred tax asset, net

16,961





17,315





14,279



Accrued interest receivable and other assets

13,551





13,507





13,210



Total assets $ 1,584,088



$ 1,623,359



$ 1,744,940



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Liabilities:

















Demand deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing $ 412,273



$ 495,649



$ 512,889



Interest-bearing

312,773





399,983





399,930



Money market and savings deposit accounts

398,074





467,600





535,958



Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

224,956





115,106





150,121



Total deposits

1,348,076





1,478,338





1,598,898



Federal funds purchased

20,503





-





-



Borrowings

59,666





-





-



Junior subordinated debt, net

3,436





3,413





3,390



Lease liability

6,301





6,173





6,925



Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,667





2,019





1,511



Total liabilities

1,441,649





1,489,943





1,610,724



Commitments and contingent liabilities

















Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-





-



Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,239





13,214





13,201



Capital surplus

107,568





105,344





104,858



Retained earnings

67,612





63,482





53,852



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,980)





(48,624)





(37,695)



Total shareholders' equity

142,439





133,416





134,216



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,584,088



$ 1,623,359



$ 1,744,940



Common shares outstanding

5,365,982





5,337,271





5,326,271



Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000



Preferred shares outstanding

-





-





-



Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





2,000,000







* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended



For the six months ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 14,894



$ 10,610



$ 27,661



$ 21,379

Federal funds sold



10





302





10





363

Other interest-bearing deposits



119





219





377





355

Investment securities:























Taxable



2,876





1,662





5,827





2,674

Tax exempt



329





308





656





612

Dividends



104





64





171





126

Total interest and dividend income



18,332





13,165





34,702





25,509



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



106





58





195





119

Money market and savings deposits



2,197





440





3,970





1,055

Certificates and other time deposits



1,776





157





2,424





352

Borrowings



439





-





766





-

Federal funds purchased



32





-





91





-

Junior subordinated debt



79





49





140





97

Total interest expense



4,629





704





7,586





1,623

Net interest income



13,703





12,461





27,116





23,886

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



261





(217)





13





(69)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



13,442





12,678





27,103





23,955



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



397





572





801





1,129

Advisory and brokerage income



-





210





-





426

Deposit account fees



399





458





800





923

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



636





779





1,207





1,486

Bank owned life insurance income



261





246





513





457

Resolution of commercial dispute



-





-





-





2,400

Gains on sales of assets



-





1,113





-





1,113

Gains on sales of securities, net



-





-





254





-

Other



352





268





746





499

Total noninterest income



2,045





3,646





4,321





8,433



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



4,062





4,086





8,113





8,817

Net occupancy



929





1,282





2,108





2,479

Equipment



176





254





394





537

Bank franchise tax



313





304





637





608

Computer software



203





357





405





620

Data processing



806





699





1,548





1,437

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



220





125





320





351

Marketing, advertising and promotion



275





259





650





526

Plastics expense



30





92





78





231

Professional fees



198





404





390





741

Core deposit intangible amortization



379





427





770





866

Other



973





1,153





2,012





2,324

Total noninterest expense



8,564





9,442





17,425





19,537



























Income before income taxes



6,923





6,882





13,999





12,851

Provision for income taxes



1,272





1,197





2,557





2,242

Net income

$ 5,651



$ 5,685



$ 11,442



$ 10,609

Net income per common share, basic

$ 1.05



$ 1.07



$ 2.14



$ 1.99

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 1.05



$ 1.06



$ 2.13



$ 1.98

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,357,873





5,326,271





5,348,040





5,319,166

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,375,073





5,347,008





5,375,545





5,345,242



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









At or For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023



March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022



June 30, 2022

Common Share Data:





























Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 1.05



$ 1.08



$ 1.32



$ 1.08



$ 1.07

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 1.05



$ 1.08



$ 1.32



$ 1.08



$ 1.06

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,357,873





5,338,099





5,333,902





5,326,543





5,326,271

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,375,073





5,375,619





5,362,220





5,348,900





5,347,008

Actual shares outstanding



5,365,982





5,338,650





5,327,271





5,327,271





5,326,271

Tangible book value per share at period end

$ 24.01



$ 23.88



$ 22.31



$ 20.81



$ 22.28

































Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.46 %



1.48 %



1.65 %



1.30 %



1.27 % Return on average equity 1



15.98 %



17.57 %



22.23 %



16.50 %



16.16 % Net interest margin (FTE) 2



3.83 %



3.71 %



3.91 %



3.47 %



3.02 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



54.1 %



56.2 %



51.7 %



57.0 %



58.3 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



72.2 %



67.3 %



63.3 %



59.0 %



60.1 %































Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio



11.20 %



10.64 %



9.77 %



9.17 %



8.79 % Total risk-based capital ratio



18.80 %



18.37 %



17.64 %



16.97 %



16.51 %































Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,443,048



$ 1,475,617



$ 1,568,765



$ 1,644,124



$ 1,668,471

Average gross loans

$ 940,264



$ 932,834



$ 938,740



$ 959,086



$ 984,883

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$ 196



$ 215



$ 234



$ 254



$ 1,925

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 10,957



$ 14,120



$ 15,887



$ 17,046



$ 17,502

































Allowance for credit losses:





























Beginning of period

$ 7,772



$ 5,552



$ 5,485



$ 5,503



$ 5,834

Impact of adoption of CECL



-



$ 2,491



$ -



$ -



$ -

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



216





(235)





136





39





(217)

Charge-offs



(180)





(136)





(472)





(119)





(191)

Recoveries



55





100





403





62





77

Net charge-offs



(125)





(36)





(69)





(57)





(114)

End of period

$ 7,863



$ 7,772



$ 5,552



$ 5,485



$ 5,503

































Non-accrual loans

$ 1,185



$ 1,228



$ 673



$ 607



$ 511

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



107





69





705





859





626

OREO



-





-





-





-





-

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$ 1,292



$ 1,297



$ 1,378



$ 1,466



$ 1,137

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.08 %



0.08 %



0.08 %



0.08 %



0.07 % NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO



0.13 %



0.14 %



0.15 %



0.16 %



0.12 % ACL to gross loans



0.81 %



0.83 %



0.59 %



0.58 %



0.57 % ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



1.94 %



2.33 %



2.29 %



2.38 %



2.39 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.12 %



0.13 %



0.07 %



0.06 %



0.05 % Net charge-offs to average loans 1



0.05 %



0.02 %



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.05 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the three months ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities

$ 421,156



$ 2,980





2.83 %

$ 325,833



$ 1,726





2.12 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



66,956





415





2.48 %



65,352





390





2.39 % Total Securities 1



488,112





3,395





2.78 %



391,185





2,116





2.16 % Loans:



































Real Estate



823,289





13,167





6.41 %



847,661





8,988





4.25 % Commercial



74,665





969





5.21 %



86,394





995





4.62 % Consumer



42,310





758





7.19 %



50,828





627





4.95 % Total Loans



940,264





14,894





6.35 %



984,883





10,610





4.32 % Fed Funds Sold



895





10





4.48 %



150,393





302





0.81 % Other interest-bearing deposits



13,777





119





3.46 %



142,010





219





0.62 % Total Earning Assets



1,443,048





18,418





5.12 %



1,668,471





13,247





3.18 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(7,805)

















(5,866)













Total Non-Earning Assets



113,883

















133,526













Total Assets

$ 1,549,126















$ 1,796,131



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 331,523



$ 106





0.13 %

$ 411,374



$ 58





0.06 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



415,015





2,197





2.12 %



550,883





440





0.32 % Time Deposits



194,736





1,776





3.66 %



152,695





157





0.41 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



941,274





4,079





1.74 %



1,114,952





655





0.24 % Borrowings



34,265





439





5.14 %



—





—





—

Federal funds purchased



2,392





32





5.37 %



—





—





—

Junior subordinated debt



3,430





79





9.24 %



3,383





49





5.81 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



981,361





4,629





1.89 %



1,118,335





704





0.25 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



416,039

















527,008













Other liabilities



9,853

















10,067













Total Liabilities



1,407,253

















1,655,410













Shareholders' Equity



141,873

















140,721













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,549,126















$ 1,796,131













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 13,789















$ 12,543







Interest Rate Spread 2















3.23 %















2.93 % Cost of Funds















1.33 %















0.17 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.29 %















0.17 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.83 %















3.02 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)









For the six months ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities

$ 434,219



$ 5,998





2.76 %

$ 287,241



$ 2,800





1.95 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



67,019





831





2.48 %



65,249





775





2.38 % Total Securities 1



501,238





6,829





2.72 %



352,490





3,575





2.03 % Loans:



































Real Estate



820,033





24,032





5.91 %



866,863





18,082





4.21 % Commercial



73,357





2,098





5.77 %



89,944





2,084





4.67 % Consumer



43,179





1,531





7.15 %



51,302





1,213





4.77 % Total Loans



936,569





27,661





5.96 %



1,008,109





21,379





4.28 % Fed Funds Sold



455





10





4.43 %



151,429





363





0.48 % Other interest-bearing deposits



20,789





377





3.66 %



235,418





356





0.30 % Total Earning Assets



1,459,051





34,877





4.82 %



1,747,446





25,673





2.96 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(7,947)

















(5,946)













Total Non-Earning Assets



114,372

















124,851













Total Assets

$ 1,565,476















$ 1,866,351



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 346,625



$ 195





0.11 %

$ 416,393



$ 119





0.06 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



431,849





3,970





1.85 %



603,259





1,055





0.35 % Time Deposits



161,247





2,424





3.03 %



155,544





352





0.46 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



939,721





6,589





1.41 %



1,175,196





1,526





0.26 % Borrowings



31,074





766





4.97 %



—





—





—

Federal funds purchased



3,754





91





4.89 %



—





—





—

Junior subordinated debt



3,423





140





8.25 %



3,377





98





5.85 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



977,972





7,586





1.56 %



1,178,573





1,624





0.28 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



440,285

















527,049













Other liabilities



9,423

















10,704













Total Liabilities



1,427,680

















1,716,326













Shareholders' Equity



137,796

















150,025













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,565,476















$ 1,866,351













Net Interest Income (FTE)







$ 27,291















$ 24,049







Interest Rate Spread 2















3.26 %















2.68 % Cost of Funds















1.08 %















0.19 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets















1.05 %















0.19 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3















3.77 %















2.78 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended





June 30, 2023



March 31, 2023



December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



June 30, 2022

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 13,703



$ 13,413



$ 15,384



$ 14,277



$ 12,461

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86





87





86





83





82

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 13,789



$ 13,500



$ 15,470



$ 14,360



$ 12,543

































Efficiency ratio 2



54.4 %



56.5 %



52.0 %



57.3 %



58.6 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



54.1 %



56.2 %



51.7 %



57.0 %



58.3 %































Net interest margin



3.81 %



3.69 %



3.89 %



3.45 %



3.00 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.83 %



3.71 %



3.91 %



3.47 %



3.02 %





For the Six Months Ended





June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income

$ 27,116



$ 23,886

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



175





163

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 27,291



$ 24,049















Efficiency ratio 2



55.4 %



60.5 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.4 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



55.1 %



60.1 %













Net interest margin



3.75 %



2.76 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.77 %



2.78 %





As of





June 30, 2023



March 31,

2023



December 31,

2022



September 30,

2022



June 30, 2022

Other financial measures





























ACL to gross loans



0.81 %



0.83 %



0.59 %



0.58 %



0.57 % Fair value mark to gross loans



1.13 %



1.50 %



1.70 %



1.80 %



1.82 % ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)



1.94 %



2.33 %



2.29 %



2.38 %



2.39 %































Book value per share

$ 26.54



$ 26.50



$ 25.00



$ 23.65



$ 25.20

Impact of intangible assets 4



(2.53)





(2.62)





(2.69)





(2.84)



$ (2.92)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$ 24.01



$ 23.88



$ 22.31



$ 20.81



$ 22.28







1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented. As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, this figure also included other intangible assets related to Sturman Wealth Advisors, also net of accumulated amortization.

