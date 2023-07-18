2nd ZAODX World Conference on Early Detection of Cancer to Take Place in September 2023

GUANGZHOU, China, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd ZAODX World Conference on Early Detection of Cancer(EDOC-2)will take place on-site at the Huangpu International Conference Center, Guangzhou, China, and online in a virtual format from 15 to 17 September, 2023.

The conference aims to promote academic and industrial exchanges in the global cancer screening community, bringing together scientists, clinicians, policy-makers, and other interested parties to discuss new trends, share experiences, and advanced technologies of cancer screening.

Conference organizers hope to unite the strength of all players in the field and form a close cooperation network to draw a new blueprint for a better future for cancer patients and their families.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of WHO estimates that global cancer rates hit 19.3 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Countries around the world face serious challenges caused by cancer. Among the various measures, early detection of cancer is widely recognized as the most effective way to improve the situation.

The conference will include forums, exhibitions, and networking opportunities with peers from all around the world. The theme of the conference is "Cancer Screening Accessible to All". ZAODX, an international life science innovation and transformation platform focused on early screening, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, is the organizer of the conference.

Founded in 2020, ZAODX aims to transform disease care through early detection and precision management. The conference is a unique international platform that unites the efforts of scientists, researchers, physicians, and business entrepreneurs in the field of oncology across the globe, allowing them to trade insights and experience to drive the progress of cancer prevention and screening, and therefore to save lives.

Those interested in attending the conference can participate either on-site or virtually. The conference organizers will offer the convenience of an interactive virtual format for those who choose to participate remotely.

About ZAODX World Conference on Early Detection of Cancer

About ZAODX

Founded in 2020, ZAODX is an international life science innovation and transformation platform focusing on early screening, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases, led by a cross-sector team comprised of experts in life science, healthcare, and media. With its mission centered on transforming disease care through early detection and precision management, ZAODX believes that disease prevention is one of the most economical and impactful health strategies, bringing its readers professional coverage and insights on the latest development in disease early detection and diagnosis in hopes of elevating the awareness of disease prevention.

