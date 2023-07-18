BOISSON TO BEGIN IMPORTING NEW BRANDS FROM EUROPE AND THE UK

Partnership with Kolonne / Null will be the first of many NA brands to be introduced to the US Market by Boisson

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boisson, the largest national non-alcoholic beverage retailer, is today announcing its plan to expand their business model to begin importing new non-alcoholic brands from Europe and the UK and introducing them to the US market. Among the first brands to launch is the European category leader, Kolonne Null from Berlin, producer of more than a half dozen dealcoholized wines, including popular Rosés, Riesling, Verdejo, and Silvaner wines.

Boisson's unique business model, selling directly to consumers through an industry-leading online platform, in ten retail stores around the US, and to the beverage trade, helps consumers find the best-curated non-alcoholic products available in the US, both for home consumption and at the best bars and restaurants.

According to Boisson CEO Nick Bodkins, "wine continues to dominate as a category for us. Our retail and ecommerce consumers, and our bar and restaurant customers, continually ask us to find better, higher-quality wines from around the world. They want to know where their wines come from—their terroir. Kolonne Null have been an incredible advocate for the category, and for the vineyards around Germany and throughout Europe they work with to bring vibrant, fresh, delicious wines throughout the EU, and we could not be more excited to partner with them to introduce Kolonne Null's entire line here in the US.

Launched in 2021 in NYC by Co-Founders Nick Bodkins and Barrie Arnold, Boisson was born with the mission of providing non-alcoholic spirits to consumers in a welcoming, judgment-free zone that sparks curiosity. Since then, the company has rapidly expanded its retail footprint to six stories in NYC, two in Los Angeles and one in San Francisco. Additionally, the retailer has grown its e-commerce platform, raised $12M in a seed round and launched an on-premise business to offer elevated non-alcoholic options at restaurants and bars across the nation.

"The United States launch marks an exciting chapter for Kolonne Null because it is one of the world's most important markets for non-alcoholic wines where our premium versions cannot be missing. With Boisson as our trusted partner and distributor, we are confident to bring the captivating stories and unparalleled craftsmanship of Kolonne Null to a broader audience. This milestone is testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries in this exciting category." - Philipp Roessle, Founder of Kolonne Null.

About Boisson

Boisson was born in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when many people were reconsidering their drinking habits. When friends Nick Bodkins and Barrie Arnold started experimenting with nonalcoholic options and discovered a world of amazing products, they set out to build a one-stop-shop with easily accessible options for consumers. Today, Boisson's offerings can be found at the brand's brick-and-mortar shops in NYC, Los Angeles and San Francisco and through its e-commerce platform on https://boisson.co.

About Kolonne / Null

Crafted with traditional expertise and pioneering innovation, Kolonne Null stands as the pinnacle of excellence in the world of non-alcoholic wines.

Founded in Berlin in 2018 the brand quickly became the leading non-alcoholic wine company, presenting a broad variety of wines and sparkling variations.

Rooted in a deep commitment to the craft of winemaking, the Kolonne Null wine laboratory and their winemakers work in close collaboration with family wineries all across Europe, aiming to bring the characteristics of each region, grape and vintage into the bottle, telling the story of each wine.

More information at www.kolonnenull.com .

