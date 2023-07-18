Deloitte Engineering: Unlocking the Strategic Potential of Software and Product Development for Enterprises

Practice applies generative AI and modern engineering to build smarter applications and products, maximize cost efficiencies and deliver better business outcomes, faster

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced Deloitte Engineering—launching its software and product development capabilities as an engineering practice designed to help enterprises innovate, grow and deliver value faster. Deloitte Engineering unifies and extends the organization's existing engineering capabilities with a multidimensional approach to help clients, across all industries, maximize their potential and rapidly scale their software engineering and product innovation capabilities across the full engineering stack in order to get ahead of the explosive growth in transformative technologies (e.g., generative AI, cloud-native applications, Web3, and connected products).

Due to this new surge in transformative tech, engineering is now a driving force of growth for organizations across all categories, creating better customer experiences, enhancing agility, speeding time to market, and driving market-wide innovation. However, not every enterprise is equipped to take advantage of this opportunity, and there is an ongoing scarcity in top engineering talent, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Deloitte Engineering applies its comprehensive cross-functional capabilities and established history of long-term client relationships to help clients capture this opportunity.

"We are seeing an unprecedented shift in the market as organizations embrace more cloud native principles and modern engineering approaches to drive product velocity, increase business agility and realize digital transformation ambitions," said Ranjit Bawa, U.S. chief strategy and technology officer, Deloitte LLP. "Our modern engineering and domain experience, coupled with our deep ecosystems and Alliances relationships, are at the leading-edge of business, as seen in the Smart Factory @ Wichita and our suite of Converge solutions. Deloitte Engineering uses innovative AI, cloud-native tech stacks, and modern ways of working to build end-to-end, customer-first solutions that never lose sight of the drive for fresh enterprise value."

Deloitte Engineering combines two vital, long-standing capabilities within Deloitte: a full engineering stack and deep experience in business transformation. Deloitte's ability to execute and completeness of vision were identified as reasons it was named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Custom Software Development Services and the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

It also brings together Deloitte's broad investment in expanding on a variety of domain and sector experience through the acquisition of companies including HashedIn, Dextra, NTC, SFL Scientific and, most recently, Optimal Design. Clients of Deloitte Engineering also benefit from the collaborative value of an ecosystem of alliances with more than 140 leading third-party providers.

Deloitte Engineering offers the following capabilities:

Digital product and app development: Expedite product development to meet the most pressing customer needs and deliver innovative new features more frequently.

Software platforms engineering: Build a modern platform, leveraging microservices-based containerized architecture, API-driven connectivity, and scalable DevOps infrastructure

Data engineering and AI/ML: Aggregate and enrich data securely to reduce time-to-insights and to enable next-gen AI/ML experiences.

Embedded software engineering: Stand up testing at scale and architect an integrated digital value chain to drive release efficiencies and improve customer outcomes, enabling teams to focus on the next release.

Software engineering operating models and tech talent: Driving software engineering and product innovation velocity and talent productivity by providing an industry-leading developer experience and sourcing and retaining high-quality talent globally.

Learn more about Deloitte Engineering and how it helps engineer advantage for modern organizations here.

