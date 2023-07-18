Lennox Celebrates One Million Smart Thermostats Sold

Lennox® smart thermostats unlock the full potential of Lennox heating and cooling systems while optimizing comfort and energy savings for homeowners.

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox, a trusted home comfort solutions and energy efficiency innovator for almost 130 years, sold its one millionth Lennox Smart Thermostat since the company first introduced smart thermostat products. This milestone reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering healthier, cleaner air and increased efficiency through innovative technology.

"One million smart thermostats sold is a major milestone that underscores the value of our continued innovation in sustainable products," said Alok Maskara, CEO at Lennox. "We are proud that homeowners continue to turn to our products for the enhanced comfort and peace of mind that comes with smart technology."

Earlier this year, Lennox expanded its industry-leading suite of smart products with the launch of the Lennox S40 Smart Thermostat and accessories. The S40 Smart Thermostat goes beyond standard temperature regulation with the ability to detect air pollutants, customize comfort by room, provide maintenance reminders and service alerts and more.

With 82% of homeowners saying they prioritize good air quality in their homes more now compared to a year ago, indoor air quality continues to be an increasingly important consideration for homeowners.1 To ensure homeowners have the healthiest air possible, the S40 Smart Thermostat paired with the Smart Air Quality Monitor can detect and track particulates, carbon dioxide and volatile organic compounds inside the home.

"Our Lennox Smart Thermostats are designed for simple and intuitive user interface for homeowners and ease of installation and set-up for dealers. Our dealers have access to the Smart Technician App and Service Dashboard to streamline installation process and for remote troubleshooting and diagnostics," said Prakash Bedapudi, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Lennox. "Sustainability and innovation are at the core of all of our products as we remain committed to delivering superior, industry-leading solutions."

Recognized as one of the Green Builder's 2023 Sustainable Products of the Year, the increased efficiency from the S40 Smart Thermostat not only saves money for the homeowner but also translates to lower greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately a healthier planet. The S40 Smart Thermostat is part of the Ultimate Comfort System™ HVAC system which combines the best of the Dave Lennox Signature® Collection products to create an unprecedented whole-home HVAC comfort system.

To learn more about Lennox and its pursuit of driving energy efficiency, sustainability and innovative technology in the industry, visit: www.Lennox.com.

1Survey commissioned by 4Media Group on behalf of Lennox Industries. November 2022.

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we innovate with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting investor@lennoxintl.com .

