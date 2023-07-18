Music China 2023 Launches Free Registration

The world-largest musical instrument trade show is back with state-of-the-art gear

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for Music China, which makes a return to Shanghai, China, October 11th -14th, 2023, in the Shanghai New International Exhibition Centre (SNIEC). The premier event is now back with a stunning upgrade.

Music China 2023 is set to span up to 120,000 gross square meters, providing indoor and outdoor halls across SNIEC for over 1,500 respected companies from 22 countries and regions to unveil cutting-edge releases.

Industry leaders worldwide will be side by side to showcase and communicate at this industry crossroads. Pioneering enterprises worldwide geared up for the four-day event include AXL, Bluethner, C. Bechstein, Casio, Fazioli, Fender, Fine Legend, Gewa, Gibson, Hailun, HsingHai, Jinbao, Jinyin, Kawai, KHS, Martin, Medeli, Parsons, Pearl River, Pioneer DJ, Ringway, Samick, Schimmel, Selmer, Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory, Steinway, Taylor, Yamaha and so on. Exhibition groups from multiple countries and regions including German, Italy, Czech Republic, Spain, France, Japan, etc. and musical instrument industry clusters such as Yangzhou, Queshan, Zheng'an, Raoyang, Lankao, Suning and Meicun will convene to display their newest and best gear.

About Music China:

Initiated in 2002, after 20 years of development, Music China has now been acknowledged as one of the world's most influential musical instrument exhibitions. Exhibiting companies and products on display cover the whole picture of the industry, spanning from product design and manufacturing to music teaching and training.

About Shanghai Intex:

Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd was originally the exhibition organizing business of Shanghai Intex, a pioneering exhibition organizer established in 1995. Starting in 1998, Shanghai Intex has organized over 100 trade shows and conferences with a total exhibition space of over 2 million sqm. Shanghai Intex is comprised of professional teams with a wealth of experience in organizing major international events, covering the creative industry, healthcare, lifestyle, advanced manufacturing and consumer electronics.

