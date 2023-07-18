OLI Systems Joins Leading North American Carbon Capture, Storage, and Utilization Consortium

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OLI Systems, Inc. is proud to announce its membership in the Plains CO 2 Reduction (PCOR) Partnership, led by the University of North Dakota Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC).

OLI Systems, Inc. joins the Plains CO2 Reduction (PCOR) Partnership. (PRNewswire)

PCOR Partnership members focus on making safe, practical, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects a reality. The PCOR Partnership was established in 2003. It is one of four regional partnership initiatives to accelerate CCUS deployment that are funded in part by the U.S. Department of Energy. Currently, the PCOR Partnership covers a region that includes ten states (Alaska, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming) and four Canadian provinces (Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan).

The PCOR Partnership has over 200 public and private-sector stakeholders. PCOR Partnership members collaborate to assess opportunities for carbon storage and work to resolve technical, regulatory, and environmental barriers to storing carbon dioxide. Members of the group provide data, guidance, and practical experience. The PCOR Partnership and its members have also worked with policy makers and the public to help them better understand the opportunities, strategies, challenges, and benefits of carbon management.

Vineeth Ram, Chief Revenue Officer at OLI Systems, expressed on the partnership "OLI Systems is thrilled to be a member of the PCOR Partnership. As part of this dynamic partnership, we are dedicated to supporting the transformation of CCUS projects into sustainable solutions to help meet net-zero goals." He added, "Through our involvement, OLI Systems aims to support members with our expertise in process simulation, thermophysical properties, solutions chemistry, and CCUS process knowledge while fostering collaborative learning with operators. Together, we can shape a future where safe and effective CCUS initiatives can succeed."

According to Kevin Connors, PCOR Partnership Program Manager, "OLI is a great fit for the PCOR Partnership, and we welcome their participation as one of our newest PCOR partners! They bring value and technical capabilities that add to the already diverse makeup of the partnership. OLI has expertise that will benefit our member organization as we work together to deploy commercial CCUS across the PCOR Partnership region and beyond."

OLI Systems' expertise enables project stakeholders to make informed decisions, enhance performance, and mitigate potential challenges in the development and operation of crucial CCUS initiatives. OLI has extensive experience in supporting CCUS projects with cutting-edge process simulation software. OLI's specialized thermodynamic modeling capabilities help to optimize CCUS process design and operations, resulting in higher operations efficiency and reliability while lowering operations costs.

OLI Systems' software mitigates the risk of corrosion and scaling, ensuring efficient and safe CO 2 transport and storage. Its team of expert consultants and application engineers can conduct risk assessments, analyze scenarios and parameters for secure, cost-effective storage strategies, and develop automated cloud-based digital services to successfully operationalize CCUS programs.

For over five decades, OLI Systems has been a pioneer in water chemistry and its applications in industrial processes, establishing OLI Systems as a global leader in delivering comprehensive process modeling and intelligent simulation insights.

OLI Systems' strategic global partnerships accelerate industrial digital transformation. This enables real-time process and asset lifecycle optimization that help to drive growth, achieve compliance, and mitigate risk. For more information on OLI Systems, visit www.olisystems.com or follow OLI on LinkedIn.

For more information on the PCOR Partnership, visit www.undeerc.org/pcor.

For more information on the EERC, visit www.undeerc.org.

For more information on the U.S. Department of Energy National Energy Technology Laboratory's Regional Initiative to Accelerate CCUS Development, visit https://netl.doe.gov/coal/carbon-storage/regional-initiative-to-Accelerate-CCUS-deployment.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OLI Systems