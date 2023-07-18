Quest™ Awards $80,000 in Quest for Impact Grants to Help Drive Positive Change in Local Communities

5-Eleven Hoops, DEUCE Community, Soccer in the Streets and Train of Thought were granted $20,000 each to bolster their efforts in their local communities

DENVER, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest™ brand, part of The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), continues its mission to give back and support local communities with the announcement of the 2023 Quest for Impact grant recipients: 5-Eleven Hoops, DEUCE Community, Soccer in the Streets and Train of Thought. This marks the second year of Quest's grant program where each recipient received a $20,000 grant to further their quests and create meaningful and lasting change within their communities.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome these four new organizations to the Quest family that share the same commitment and dedication to supporting local communities across the country," said Linda Zink, Chief Marketing Officer of Simply Good Foods. "Each of these remarkable organizations provides skill development to individuals, fostering self-empowerment that brings about immediate and enduring changes benefitting the wider community. We can't wait to see what's in store for these organizations as they continue their quest for impact."

The 2023 Quest for Impact grant recipients are:

Stacy McAlister , Founder and Executive Director of 5-Eleven Hoops ( Los Angeles, Calif. ): A basketball organization uniting individuals with autism and special needs, fostering skill development, sportsmanship, social abilities, and cognitive development. Founder Stacy McAlister draws inspiration from his own son's autism journey, aiming to establish a comprehensive complex for the autism community. The funding will support basketball classes, various enrichment programs and program management.





Campbell Lillard, Co-Founder at DEUCE Community ( Los Angeles, Calif ): DEUCE Community is an organization dedicated to serving individuals impacted by the justice system, substance use disorder, and housing instability. By coaching strength and conditioning, DEUCE Community empowers participants to take ownership of their lives, develop essential skills, and work towards personal growth and reintegration into society. The Quest for Impact Grant will allow DEUCE Community to hire additional staff to provide services to support individuals on their path to personal transformation.





Chelsea Wood , Director of Leadership and Outcomes at Soccer in the Streets ( Atlanta, Ga ): Soccer in the Streets offers programs in underserved communities and fosters sportsmanship, social skills, and nutrition awareness through on-site gardens. Girls with Goals, a program within Soccer in the Streets, empowers young girls to participate in a predominantly male-dominated space. The Quest for Impact grant will support the expansion of Girls with Goals and emphasize mental wellness, social and emotional learning, and community engagement with local female leaders in the city.





Damen Fletcher, Founder and CEO of Train of Thought ( Los Angeles, Calif ): Train of Thought is a chess education program designed to develop students' minds and prepare them for the complexities and demands of the world. With a mission to make chess accessible to every school and student, Train of Thought serves numerous schools, hires dedicated coaches, and has taught thousands of students. The grant will enable the program to expand into more schools and provide chess boards to households in the communities they serve.

With the Quest for Impact grants, Quest continues their commitment to help support people on their personal quest – no matter what that quest may be.

Visit the Quest Instagram at @QuestNutrition or QuestNutrition.com to follow along the recipients' journeys and learn more about how they are making an impact.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins™ and Quest™ brands Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Simply Good Foods aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

The Quest™ product line is expansive, inclusive of Protein Bars, Snack Bars, Hero Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Chips, Pizza, Protein Shakes, Protein Powder, Peanut Butter Cups, Candy Bites, Candy Bars and now Cheese Crackers. Quest products are available across all 50 states and in over 90 countries world-wide. To learn more about Quest Nutrition, visit QuestNutrition.com.

