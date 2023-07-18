Trinity Consultants' Digital Solutions Team Expands its Footprint in the UK & Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland and DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) firm, providing services and solutions in the Regulatory Compliance, Water & Ecology, Built Environments and Life Sciences markets, is proud to announce the expansion of its Digital Solutions Team in the UK & Ireland. The multilingual team will provide a range of services to help organizations plan and implement technology solutions to meet their EHS, ESG and Sustainability needs, including software selection, implementation, training, and support. Clients will benefit from increased efficiency, cost savings, and a more proactive approach to EHS, ESG and Sustainability management.

Trinity's UK/Ireland Digital Solutions team offers the essential regional regulatory knowledge, technology experience and software solutions to meet its clients' most complex data management needs. The team has successfully delivered projects in several countries in the EMEA region, including Italy, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, and South Africa. Trinity DGS UK & Ireland will work alongside its U.S. group, and in partnership with leading software companies, Enablon | Wolters Kluwer, Cority, VelocityEHS, Intelex and Benchmark Digital in the delivery of world class outcomes.

"For nearly 50 years, Trinity has grown its expertise and local presence to bring insights and solutions for our client's country-specific and industry-specific compliance needs," said Jason Schmitz, Director of Digital Solutions, Trinity Consultants. "We are very excited to expand our team's footprint in the UK & Ireland, enabling us to offer a local dedicated team focused on delivery of exceptional technology solutions for clients in this region."

The Trinity DGS UK & Ireland team will be based in Belfast, Northern Ireland, leveraging existing synergies with other Trinity teams in the region including AWN Consulting (Ireland), SafeBridge Consultants (UK) and ECOSA (UK).

Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants began as an air quality consulting firm for industrial clients. Today we provide clients across many industries with solutions in regulatory compliance, ecology and water, built environment and life sciences markets. We have over 1400 employees in 80 offices across four continents. We partner with our clients to create a sustainable and livable world across the natural and built environments.

