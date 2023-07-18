Trualta Releases Spanish Caregiver Education Content

Spanish-speaking family caregivers around the country can access free support at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trualta , the leading online learning and support platform for family caregivers, now offers its caregiver training in Spanish. Individuals in 32 states who provide unpaid care to family, friends or neighbors will have full access to Trualta's Spanish content.

"We are thrilled to offer our family caregiver platform in Spanish," said Jonathan Davis, Trualta CEO. "Our team is committed to helping as many caregivers as possible to better manage challenging care situations at home."

Trualta's innovative education platform offers short lessons on many caregiver skills, including fall prevention, medication management, toileting and bathing. It helps families caring for loved ones with conditions such as Alzheimer's disease or dementia, an intellectual or developmental disability, heart disease, diabetes, COPD, stroke recovery and more.

"We know that caregivers from linguistically diverse communities can be harder to reach for our social service, health plan and health system partners," added Davis. "Our Spanish offering helps our partner organizations stay inclusive, accessible and available to those who need support."

Trualta developed its Spanish library in partnership with subject matter experts who not only translated existing content, but also updated content to ensure it was culturally relevant. Trualta has plans to release its content in other languages in the near future.

"We continue to be impressed with how Trualta helps family caregivers learn evidence-based skills, connect with one another, relieve stress and improve their quality of life," said Greg Olsen, Director of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), which partners with Trualta. "Trualta's new Spanish content will be a game changer when it comes to addressing the needs of more family caregivers around the country."

There are an estimated 53 million unpaid family caregivers in the U.S., and they are at risk for anxiety, depression and burnout. In the past year, Trualta has enabled more than 12,000 family caregivers to provide better care for their loved ones through its online courses, videos and modules.

About Trualta

Trualta's caregiver support platform provides on-demand, personalized, skills-based training, support groups, and online community to families managing care for loved ones at home. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, and government and social service organizations, Trualta improves care at a lower cost. Trualta's evidence-based offering is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

