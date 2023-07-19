IronGate Capital Advisors Announces Dual-Use National Security Technology Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IronGate Capital Advisors, a venture capital investment firm focused on dual-use national security technologies, announced today the final closing and full allocation of its first discretionary fund with $25mm of commitments.

"IronGate invests in critical national security technologies with dual-use applications in the commercial economy."

These funds enable IronGate's mission to invest private capital into early-stage companies and venture capital partnerships to support technologies which are dual-use and dual-benefit. These technologies strengthen the national security of the U.S. and its allies while creating industries, jobs, and innovative civilian applications that are reshaping every facet of society.

The fund has been successfully deployed into direct and partnership investments in IronGate's six target investment segments: (i) robotics, unmanned systems, and hypersonics; (ii) ISR and integrated sensors; (iii) cybersecurity; (iv) artificial intelligence, advanced processing, and human-machine interface; (v) space; and (vi) critical infrastructure and key resources protection.

Hon. Tidal McCoy, Co-Founder and Chairman at IronGate (Washington, DC), said:

"IronGate was conceived and built upon the premise that nations which ignore the competition paradigm for new technologies will be overtaken by adversaries. Such awareness must be achieved through a rigorous process of discovery, then organized, funded, and executed in an agile fashion so as to ensure that the most advanced dual-use technologies will safeguard security and prosperity. IronGate is leading the way in renewing this vital process through our public statements, discovery, and funding of advanced technologies."

Andrew Magliochetti, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IronGate (Chicago, IL), said:

"The successful closing and deployment of our first discretionary fund further establishes a strong foundation for IronGate's future. We intend to build upon this foundation to the benefit of our investors, our nation, and our allies. Private investment in cutting-edge, dual-use technologies enhances our intelligence and warfighting capabilities, protects our nation and allies, and strengthens our economic future."

Ryan Morfin, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IronGate (Dallas, TX), said:

"This important milestone enables us to broaden our mission of ensuring that the United States and its allies can achieve peace through strength, and strength through innovation. The nations that achieve primacy in developing and deploying the most effective and advanced technologies will not only guide the geopolitical future, but also reap economic benefits on a massive scale. It is imperative that we not allow our adversaries to outflank us in the battle for transformational science and technology."

Hamlet Yousef, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IronGate (West Palm Beach, FL), said:

"Since 2018, we've been a leading voice in calling for private capital investment in dual-use technologies that enhance our national security and economic interests. In the face of nation-states that are growing increasingly adversarial and hostile towards the U.S. and its allies, it is essential that we create and support strategic innovation."

About IronGate

Founded in 2018, IronGate's mission is to direct capital to the highest-performing ventures in the advanced technology arena, with a specific focus on innovations in aerospace, defense and intelligence, and national security that have dual-use applications in the civilian economy. IronGate is managed by a multidisciplinary team of experts in finance, national security, and technology. IronGate's investment approach provides investors with a diversified venture capital portfolio while supporting the early-stage companies that are poised to meet the most demanding national security requirements. For more information, visit IronGateVC.com.

Contact

outreach@irongatevc.com

View original content:

SOURCE IronGate Capital Advisors