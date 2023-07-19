NEEDED ANNOUNCES NEW BREAKTHROUGH SUPPLEMENT, SPERM SUPPORT+

With Studies Showing Male Sperm Counts Down 50+% Over the Last 50 Years,

a Natural, Scientific Solution Offers Hope

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Needed, the breakthrough nutritional supplement brand creating new standards for perinatal wellness, today announced the launch of Sperm Support+ . This product will help men maximize their role in successful, healthy conception. Male fertility factors in 40-50% of fertility struggles, warranting a needed conversation around the shared role of both partners in pregnancy outcomes. Sperm Support+ addresses male fertility with an expertly formulated, whole-body approach using targeted antioxidants, probiotics, and testosterone-supporting botanicals to boost sperm quality, quantity, and motility.

Needed Sperm Support+ is a whole-body approach to supporting men's fertility, combining clinically-studied ingredients to address multiple factors, including sperm health, hormone levels, and microbiome balance. Unlike most male fertility products that only include basic vitamins in minimal doses, Needed includes targeted antioxidants that support cellular integrity and sperm viability, with 14 Billion CFU for gut and hormone health, and botanical blends, which have been used in traditional cultures for generations, and in recent research, have demonstrated the ability to positively impact sperm health.

"Sperm Support+ and the Needed Men's Fertility Plan are a must for couples trying to conceive to support the multiple components of fertility, including sperm health, gut health, optimal nutrient levels, and testosterone levels," says Dr. Stuart Fischbein, OBGYN . "There is compelling evidence that male fertility declines with age and lifestyle. I trust Needed products for my patient's as they use scientifically studied ingredients formulated with insights from practitioners who work with men's fertility every day."

"One-third of fertility challenges are caused specifically by sperm related issues that can be addressed and supported with proper nutrition, lifestyle and supplementation," said Needed Co-Founder Julie Sawaya . "Fertility is a men's and women's health issue, it takes collaboration to create the healthiest possible environment for the pregnancy outcomes you want. This is a new approach and a needed conversation."

Key ingredients and features of the Needed Sperm Support + include:

Whole Body Men's health & male fertility (pre/pro, antioxidants, targeted botanicals) (pre/pro, antioxidants, targeted botanicals)

14 billion CFU probiotics including specifically selected & clinically studied for sperm & gut health and vitality

N-Acetyl-L-Cysteine : powerful antioxidant that has been shown to improve sperm parameters and oxidative stress markers, protecting sperm DNA : powerful that has been shown to improve sperm parameters and oxidative stress markers, protecting sperm DNA

Shilajit - Used in Ayurveda for centuries to support male sexual health and vitality, and increase testosterone and sperm count. It also increases extracellular matrix proteins necessary for collagen synthesis. - Used in Ayurveda for centuries to support male sexual health and vitality, and increase testosterone and sperm count. It also increases extracellular matrix proteins necessary for collagen synthesis.

Lycopene -The most potent carotenoid with powerful antioxidant properties helps protect cells from oxidative damage. -The most potent carotenoid with powerful antioxidant properties helps protect cells from oxidative damage.

"Needed designs all of its products to work together in a system," shared co-founder Ryan Woodbury . "Sperm Support+ is designed to be taken with Needed's Men's Multi, Omega-3, and CoQ10 for the most comprehensive and effective approach to men's fertility."

Sperm Support+ is available starting at $40 and as part of the comprehensive Needed Men's Fertility Support Plan. Additional details can be found on www.thisisneeded.com .

About Needed

Needed is the leading perinatal nutrition brand, backed by 4,000+ practitioners, from nutritionists to midwives to OB-GYNs. From conception to pregnancy to postpartum, Needed offers the most nutritionally complete, expertly crafted formulas backed by clinical research. Needed was founded in 2017 by two nutritionally-trained mothers, Julie Sawaya and Ryan Woodbury, to close the critical gap in perinatal nutrition and set a new science-backed health standard for women, their families, and our earth. Needed is a Certified B-Corp, 1% for the Planet member, and Climate Neutral-Certified. Learn more at thisisneeded.com .

