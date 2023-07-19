Norfolk Southern awards over 100 scholarships

Thoroughbred Scholars program continues support of railroaders' children

ATLANTA, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 children of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) employees will receive college scholarships through the Thoroughbred Scholars program, which launched in July 2022. Each year, the program provides 100 scholarships for up to $10,000 over four years, along with three additional scholarships for distinguished students who will receive rewards of up to $40,000 over four years.

"Supporting our people means supporting their families, and this scholarship program is one of the ways we're doing that," said Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw. "It's part of Norfolk Southern's commitment to making decisions in the best long-term interests of our colleagues and the communities we serve. Investing in these bright, young minds now, is an investment in our country's future."

This year's recipients come from 16 states across the company's network, with 90 of the scholarships reserved for children of conductors, mechanics, engineers, and other front-line workers who play a critical role in moving the U.S. economy.

The three distinguished scholarships highlight and include:

Community Scholar: Awarded to a student who has distinguished themselves through community leadership and volunteer work. This year's recipient is Lynsee Brown of Avella, Pennsylvania who is planning to study psychology and criminology at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania . Brown's father, John Brown , is a Signalman in Pittsburgh who has worked for Norfolk Southern for 27 years.

HBCU Scholar: Awarded annually to a student attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). This year's recipient is Alana Gulley of Atlanta who is planning to study psychology at Howard University . Gulley's stepfather, Edward Lee , works in Norfolk Southern's Sourcing Department as Supervisor Purchasing out of the company headquarters in Atlanta .

STEM Scholar: Awarded to a student pursuing a degree in a nonmedical science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) field. This year's recipient is Madeleine Bender of Mentor, Ohio who is planning to study biomedical science and biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University . Bender's father, Thomas Bender , is an Engineer in Conneaut, Ohio who has worked for Norfolk Southern for 18 years.

The Thoroughbred Scholars program is independently administered by Scholarship America. The organization is the nation's largest manager of scholarship and education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals.

This year's class of Thoroughbred Scholars represent the following states:

Alabama: 10 Indiana: 8 New York: 1 South Carolina: 5 Florida: 1 Kentucky: 2 North Carolina: 3 Tennessee: 4 Georgia: 24 Michigan: 4 Ohio: 12 Virginia: 7 Illinois: 6 Missouri: 4 Pennsylvania: 10 West Virginia: 2

